City of Sun Prairie officials are again looking at a State Highway 19 reroute through the city, with a focus on Bird Street.
The city will collect traffic truck counts at the intersection of Bird and Windsor Street and also study if signs directing local truck traffic to Bird Street would solve traffic issues. Highway 19 runs between Grove Street and Thompson Road in the city.
The city council made a request to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for an alternate route for Highway 19 to curb the truck traffic noise and problems at the Main and Bristol Street intersection.
WisDOT reported it would approve a reroute of State Highway 19 to either North Bird Street or Grand Avenue.
Last week city staff recommended that 19 stay as-is if a truck traffic study, estimated to cost $20,000-30,000, couldn’t be done.
“We don’t have enough data that it (a 19 re-route) would be beneficial to the city,” Schleicher said at the Aug. 10 Public Works Committee.
Highway 19 is a designated through-truck route — trucks not stopping in the city.
Schleicher said the city had no data on through-truck city traffic but estimates that it’s 10 percent or less.
Complaints of truck noise and too-close-for-comfort turns at the Main and Bristol Street motivated alders to consider a Highway 19 reroute. The city’s Public Works Committee considered the pros and cons of rerouting 19 on Bristol Street or Grand Avenue in October 2019 but didn’t take any action.
The Highway 19 reroute was again discussed at the Aug. 10 Public Works Committee meeting, with some committee members saying it would just shift the problem to another part of the city.
Schleicher said adding another turn lane could improve the Bristol and Main Street intersection, but Public Works members didn’t show support for that because of the cost to buy right-of-way land.
The intersection was reconstructed in 2018 and Schleicher said it has safety and signal knockdowns have improved but business owners still complain about trucks coming too close to their buildings. The downtown intersection is a site for future development after the 2018 gas explosion destroyed businesses on the northwest and southwest corner.
City staff said truck traffic on Bristol could be alleviated by encouraging local truck traffic to travel a North Bird Street-Windsor Street-Highway 151 route to access the business park.
Schleicher said the Bird and Windsor Street intersection is set for reconstruction in 2024.
The Public Works Committee approved a motion to have city staff conduct a truck traffic count at the Bird and Windsor Street intersection, with members saying it was the right time to gather data.
“With the reconstruction of Bird Street, I don’t want to see this opportunity go,” District 1 Alder and Public Works Committee Chair Theresa McIlroy said.