KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
2/5/228 AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22
10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22
10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22
11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 0-12-22
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 2-3-22
12 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals
2 PM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022
2:30 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep
3 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym
3:55 PM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 1-20-22
4:30 PM Groundhog Day 2022
4:55 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Arrowhead
7:10 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball vs Beloit Memorial
9 PM Groundhog Day 2022
9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22
10 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22
10:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22
11 PM Reel Reviews, 2-3-22
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
2/6/22
8 AM Sacred Hearts, 1-30-22
9 AM Peace Lutheran, 1-30-22
10 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 1-30-22
11 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 1-30-22
12 PM Our Saviors Church, 1-30-22
1 PM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022
1:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22
2 PM Groundhog Day 2022
2:30 PM SP School Board, 1-24-22
4:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22
5 PM Groundhog Day 2022
5:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22
6 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22
6:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 2-1-22
7:05 PM City Council, 2-1-22
7:30 PM Business Improvement District Board, 2-3-22
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22
8:55 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22
11 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021
11:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?
2/7/22
8 AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22
10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22
10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22
11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22
11:30 AM Groundhog Day 2022
12 PM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 1-20-22
12:35 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep
1 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
3 PM Reel Reviews, 2-3-22
3:30 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym
4:25 PM Interview with Senator Agard, 12-9-21
5 PM Business Improvement District Board, 02-3-22
6 PM SPASD School Board, 1-24-22
8 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22
8:30 PM SPHS Boys Basketball vs Janesville Craig, 2-4-22
10:30 PM SPHS Girls Basketball vs Janesville Craig, 2-3-22
2/8/22
8 AM Reel Reviews, 2-3-22
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 1-26-22
9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
10 AM Parenting Game, Financial Goals
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep
11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym
12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22
1 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym
1:55 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22
4 PM City Meetings Live, Public Works Committee
5 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22
5:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22
6 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021
6:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?
7 PM City Meetings Live, Plan Commission
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-7-22
9 PM Girls Hockey, Cap City Cougars vs Beaver Dam, 02-01-22
11 PM SPHS Boys Hockey vs Verona, 02-03-22
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
2/5/22
8AM Groundhog Day 2022
8:30 AM PotaFOE Crew
9:30 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent
10 AM Wolf Pack
10:30 AM Secret Sloth Society
11:30 AM The Tentacle Team
12:30 PM The Masked Actors
2:30 PM Eight Electric Actors
4:15 PM When Pigs Fly Crew
6:30 PM The Seal Squad
8:30 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
9 PM Gryffindorians
10:30 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
2/6/22
8 AM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21
8:30 AM Groundhog Day 2022
9 AM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22
10 AM Adventures in Reporting, 2021
11:30 AM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021
1:30 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
2 PM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2020
3 PM Adventures In Reporting, 2020
4:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
5:30 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020
6:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions
7:15 PM Pancake Maker Test
7:30 PM Roblox Game Play
8 PM The Eli Show — Episode 1
8:30 PM Game Shows, Drawings and Dance
9:30 PM Cooking Demonstration
10 PM Bowling and Comedy
10:30 PM Debate Club
11:30 PM Conspiracy Theories
2/7/22
8 AM SPMC Summer Workshops 2021
1:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions
2:15 PM Sankofa, Student Projects, 2020
3 PM Random Skits
4:30 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation
6 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse
6:30 PM Cafe Blues
7 PM Groundhog Day 2022
7:30 PM Northside, Fall Festival 2021
7:45 PM Interview with Ms Everly
8 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22
9 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21
9:30 PM DIY Candy
10 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
11 PM Three Marker Challenge #1
2/8/22
8 AM Gryffindorians
9:30 AM The Seal Squad
11:30 AM Eight Electric Actors
1:30 PM The Masked Actors
3:30 PM Controversy Crew
4:30 PM Wolf Pack
5 PM PotaFOE Crew
6 PM Thursday Night Live, 02-03-22
6:30 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse
7 PM Fun with Music
7:15 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball vs Janesville Parker
9 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
9:30 PM Secret Sloth Society
10:30 PM The Tentacle Team
11:30 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew