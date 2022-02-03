Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC)

The Sun Prairie Media Center — home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio — is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

 Sun Prairie Media Center/

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

2/5/228 AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22

10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 0-12-22

11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 2-3-22

12 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

1:30 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals

2 PM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022

2:30 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

3 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym

3:55 PM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 1-20-22

4:30 PM Groundhog Day 2022

4:55 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Arrowhead

7:10 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball vs Beloit Memorial

9 PM Groundhog Day 2022

9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

10 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

10:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22

11 PM Reel Reviews, 2-3-22

11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

2/6/22

8 AM Sacred Hearts, 1-30-22

9 AM Peace Lutheran, 1-30-22

10 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 1-30-22

11 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 1-30-22

12 PM Our Saviors Church, 1-30-22

1 PM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022

1:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

2 PM Groundhog Day 2022

2:30 PM SP School Board, 1-24-22

4:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

5 PM Groundhog Day 2022

5:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

6 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22

6:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 2-1-22

7:05 PM City Council, 2-1-22

7:30 PM Business Improvement District Board, 2-3-22

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

8:55 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

11 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021

11:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

2/7/22

8 AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22

10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

11:30 AM Groundhog Day 2022

12 PM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 1-20-22

12:35 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

1 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 2-3-22

3:30 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym

4:25 PM Interview with Senator Agard, 12-9-21

5 PM Business Improvement District Board, 02-3-22

6 PM SPASD School Board, 1-24-22

8 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

8:30 PM SPHS Boys Basketball vs Janesville Craig, 2-4-22

10:30 PM SPHS Girls Basketball vs Janesville Craig, 2-3-22

2/8/22

8 AM Reel Reviews, 2-3-22

8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 1-26-22

9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

10 AM Parenting Game, Financial Goals

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym

12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

1 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Twisted Fitness Gym

1:55 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

4 PM City Meetings Live, Public Works Committee

5 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22

5:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

6 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021

6:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

7 PM City Meetings Live, Plan Commission

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-7-22

9 PM Girls Hockey, Cap City Cougars vs Beaver Dam, 02-01-22

11 PM SPHS Boys Hockey vs Verona, 02-03-22

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

2/5/22

8AM Groundhog Day 2022

8:30 AM PotaFOE Crew

9:30 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent

10 AM Wolf Pack

10:30 AM Secret Sloth Society

11:30 AM The Tentacle Team

12:30 PM The Masked Actors

2:30 PM Eight Electric Actors

4:15 PM When Pigs Fly Crew

6:30 PM The Seal Squad

8:30 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

9 PM Gryffindorians

10:30 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

2/6/22

8 AM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21

8:30 AM Groundhog Day 2022

9 AM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22

10 AM Adventures in Reporting, 2021

11:30 AM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021

1:30 PM Alice In Wonderland Play

2 PM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2020

3 PM Adventures In Reporting, 2020

4:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020

5:30 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020

6:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

7:15 PM Pancake Maker Test

7:30 PM Roblox Game Play

8 PM The Eli Show — Episode 1

8:30 PM Game Shows, Drawings and Dance

9:30 PM Cooking Demonstration

10 PM Bowling and Comedy

10:30 PM Debate Club

11:30 PM Conspiracy Theories

2/7/22

8 AM SPMC Summer Workshops 2021

1:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

2:15 PM Sankofa, Student Projects, 2020

3 PM Random Skits

4:30 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation

6 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse

6:30 PM Cafe Blues

7 PM Groundhog Day 2022

7:30 PM Northside, Fall Festival 2021

7:45 PM Interview with Ms Everly

8 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22

9 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21

9:30 PM DIY Candy

10 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020

11 PM Three Marker Challenge #1

2/8/22

8 AM Gryffindorians

9:30 AM The Seal Squad

11:30 AM Eight Electric Actors

1:30 PM The Masked Actors

3:30 PM Controversy Crew

4:30 PM Wolf Pack

5 PM PotaFOE Crew

6 PM Thursday Night Live, 02-03-22

6:30 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse

7 PM Fun with Music

7:15 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball vs Janesville Parker

9 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

9:30 PM Secret Sloth Society

10:30 PM The Tentacle Team

11:30 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

