The Sun Prairie School Board on Nov. 8 announced the district administration would be adopting the School Boundary and Bell Time Task Force’s Option 2 beginning in the fall of 2022 — ending 1,1775 hours of meetings and deliberations on school boundaries and bell times by the task force.
A report to the board from Sun Prairie School Board Vice President Bryn Horton and SPASD Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter outlined the history behind the recommendation, which began when the school board adopted the Secondary Boundary and Bell Time Task Force Charge and the outlined framework for the task force work on June 8, 2020.
The work was divided into two separate parts: boundaries and bell times. The School Board adopted the Task Force’s secondary boundaries recommendation on Feb. 22, 2021. Bell time work commenced on March 3, 2021. The district engaged two third party consultants and Kobussen, the Sun Prairie Area School District’s transportation provider, to assist.
Marty Van Hulle — currently the interim planning principal at Sun Prairie West High School — researched and presented educational and health considerations of bell times. Tim Ammon from Decision Support Group and Kobussen assisted with transportation and logistical considerations for bell times.
The task force spent the first two months of their work learning about the sleep science involved with later start times for secondary students, and what considerations and constraints had to be taken into account for transportation with regard to bell time changes. The Task Force was charged with providing direction on three key decision points:
• Earliest school bus pickup time and latest drop off time.
• Possible grade levels, if any, to be combined on busses (elementary and secondary).
• Overall changes/shifts in bell times (school start and end times).
In April 2021, the first of three community surveys was conducted. Families, staff, and secondary students were surveyed. Input on the decision points listed above were solicited. Based on the April 2021 survey results the Task Force provided the following guidance:
• Elementary school bell times should begin prior to middle/high schools.
• Create a time gap in the schedule between the elementary schools and middle/high school groupings so that the district has the option to tier routes.
• Use an 8:30 a.m. start time as guidance for middle school/high school scheduling.
The Decision Support Group and Kobussen then worked together to formulate the initial bell time proposal using that input as the framework (watch the Screencast and view the PDF of the task force recommendations with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
“Given the complexity and interdependence of all factors, bell times are very inflexible — any change impacts the entire system and a ‘gain’ in one area often comes at the ‘expense’ of another,” the report reads. “Balance is delicate and difficult to obtain.”
On June 2, 2021 the preliminary bell time proposal was presented to the task force. The community was surveyed on the bell time proposal, and the June 2021 survey results showed that a majority were not supportive of this schedule.
The task force met on June 16, 2021 to discuss the survey results and decided as a group to continue to work on refining the bell time proposal. An update was presented to the board on June 21. The bell time work was paused for the summer to allow the administration and the consultants to complete refinements.
When the task force reconvened on Sept. 15, 2021, the bell time constraints had changed and tightened due to the ongoing nationwide and local bus driver shortage. Tiering routes became an absolute need versus an option. Therefore, status quo, or options very near status quo, were no longer an option.
Due to the number and interdependence of the constraints, only one generally viable option presented itself with the ability to shift that option forward or backward in time slightly to find what would work best for most.
The district contracted with School Perceptions to facilitate a family and staff survey for feedback on these options. Secondary students were also internally surveyed. Both surveys (October 2021 Community Survey Results and October 2021 Secondary Student Survey Results) showed support for Option 3. There were many comments that expressed concerns and needs with the options.
When the Task Force met on Oct. 20, 2021, it was presented with the survey results and had a full group dialogue over what option they thought was in the best interest of the district as a whole.
“The Task Force felt that even though Option 3 received more support in the surveys, they did not want to ignore the significant number of respondents (especially elementary families) who had preferred the later bell times in Option 4,” the report reads.
“[The task force] felt that Option 2 was a logical compromise between Options 3 and 4 and was also closer to the status quo,” the report concludes. “The group also felt Option 2’s bell times puts the district more closely in line with neighboring Dane County school districts. After discussion, 67% of the Task Force supported recommending Option 2.”
Option 2 begins elementary schools at 7:40 a.m. with an end time of 2:40 p.m., with an early release time to be determined in Early Release Thursdays; middle schools (grades 6-8) beginning their school day at 8:25 a.m. and ending at 3:35 p.m., and Sun Prairie East and West high schools beginning their school days at 8:35 a.m. and ending at 3:45 p.m.
Decision left to administration
During Monday night’s meeting, Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder explained that the bell time implementation is an administrative function — unlike the school boundaries, which are a board decision — and that there would be no school board vote.
That angered task force member John Lopez, who criticized the administrative recommendation to adopt Option 2 for the district’s bell times beginning in the fall of 2022. Lopez appeared at the board’s Oct. 24 meeting as well, calling for the board to adopt Option 3, which many parents preferred.
Because of that administrative role, Schroeder explained that administration is responsible for implementing Option 2 — and that district administration will be held accountable for that decision if anything goes wrong.
Board Member Caren Diedrich said she watched many of the task force’s meetings and agreed with the decision. “This wasn’t easy, believe me,” she added.
Board Governance Officer Tom Weber thanked the task force. “I thought the work was really good,” he said, adding that he liked the decision and that he would have supported the same decision had he been part of the task force. “I think that we need to be careful in trying to represent every demographic . . . wanting a particular outcome on this.”
Weber said he thought the task force did a great job: “There is no perfect decision.”
Board Treasurer Dave Hoekstra acknowledged the task force’s difficult work, but recalled attending a previous school conference where the presenter asked, “If you could do one thing to improve student achievement 10% and it wouldn’t cost you a dollar, would you do it?” The response was an overwhelming yes; the presenter advocated for later start times for high school and middle school students.
“I’m for student achievement — change is hard,” Hoekstra said, adding that the task force and administation had to do what was right, and that 8:35 for high school is good. He also said California mandates that high schools can’t start before 8:30.
Board Clerk Carol Albright said she taught high school for 40 years and knows kids don’t function well in the mornings. “I’m not one of those early [morning] people,” Albright said, “so I totally understand.”
Schroeder complimented the task force and administration for reaching a difficult decision. “I thought the process went really, really well,” he added.
Kobussen comments
A representative from Kobussen Buses Ltd., the SPASD’s busing contractor, said the company generally supports the administrative and bell time recommendations.
“This proposal was initiated by the district in an effort to allow secondary students to get up and go to school later,” remarked Simon Gilham, regional manager for Kobussen Buses Ltd.
“Studies have apparently shown that this leads to better performance at school,” Gilham said by email when asked to comment on the bell times.
“A biproduct of this initiative allows school bus routes to be doubled, resulting in a savings to the district as fewer drivers are needed,” Gilham added.
“As a school bus company we share the district’s concern for its students and their overall success. We have attended many of the committee meetings during the past year which have led up to this decision,” Gilham commented.
“There were many factors to consider, as well as busing. As far as how it will affect our operations, through efficient routing the majority of our routes are already doubled,”Gilham added. “In most cases it will alleviate the wait time in the afternoon for those routes with a second tier, as the time element proposed is more favorable.
As with most businesses in Sun Prairie, staffing has been a challenge for Kobussen. “A 15% wage increase from pre-COVID, an attractive signing bonus and a true family atmosphere has helped us to get a few new drivers onboard,” Gilham said, “however we still have positions available for anyone who looks good in yellow!”
What’s next?
The SPASD will develop an extended communication plan for 2022-23 boundaries and bell times for staff and families and collaborate with private school schools on start and end times.
The SPASD must also determine the early release schedule at the elementary level, and work with secondary staff to establish collective collaboration time that does not incorporate early release at secondary level. Kobussen will also begin developing routes.