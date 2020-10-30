The Sun Prairie School Board has rescheduled a special Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) electors meeting to consider a property purchase near the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
During a special meeting held Oct. 12 just before the regularly scheduled board meeting, the board agreed to accept the offer to purchase a blue Cape Cod home at 323 W. Main St., but set a special electors meeting to seek permission to purchase the home for $214,000.
The new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field is located directly behind the property.
The special electors meeting, originally scheduled for Monday Nov. 2, will instead be rescheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 in the Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie High School (SPHS), located at 888 Grove St. Social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols will take place.
Video surveillance system bid OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from SPASD Director of Buildings and Grounds Kevin Sukow, the board approved selecting Heartland Business Systems to perform all work associated with the Video Surveillance System- Phase 3 project for a cost not to exceed $341,544.14.
Bids were evaluated and representatives from the two low bidders were interviewed via teleconference on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Information was evaluated by members of the Facilities & Grounds and Information Technology staff and scored using an evaluation matrix. The result of the process was to move forward recommending SPASD contract with Heartland Business Systems as the district’s partner for the project and for management of SPASD’s Milestone VMS system for the next three years.
Work is scheduled to begin this month and will be completed by June 30, 2021. Given the current operational status due to the COVID pandemic, Sukow said the district remains optimistic the company can use times when students are not in the building to accelerate the installation time of the camera system.
HBS is committed to following all District COVID protocols while they are physically in district buildings and most of their work will occur in hallways, common areas and mechanical rooms.
In a memo to the board, Sukow explained the process for the video surveillance system. Phase I was implemented in the 2015-16 fiscal year, and included consolidating VMS platforms to the Milestone software and upgrading cameras at SPHS to digital.
Phase II was completed during the 2016-17 fiscal year and included adding another NVR to Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School (CHUMS) and camera upgrades and additions at Eastside, Northside and Westside elementary schools, CHUMS, and Prairie Phoenix Academy as well as half the cameras at Patrick Marsh and Prairie View Middle Schools.
The final phase of the VSS upgrade project will include replacing the NVR at the High School, adding two more NVR’s at Patrick Marsh and Prairie View Middle Schools, and camera upgrades and additions at CH Bird, Creekside, Horizon, and Royal Oaks elementaries, and completing the other half of Patrick Marsh and Prairie View. Because the district’s VMS software package level is also being discontinued, SPASD is transitioning to a new package level with Milestone.
After rounding with Principals, Facilities & Grounds staff and other stakeholders, areas of concern were identified and located on building maps. The building maps were sent to the SPASD’s preferred camera vendor, Axis Communications, and they developed a camera location map and equipment lists that were distributed as part of the RFP.
Camera upgrades were identified as a need both in the 2016 Capital Maintenance Plan as well as SPASD’s Capital Projects 10 Year Plan. The annual subscription costs are planned for in the F&G Operating budget each year after 2020-21.
The RFP was solicited from four companies on September 12, 2020 and the SPASD received three responses by the due date of October 2nd from Faith Technologies, Heartland Business Systems and Johnson Controls, Inc.
Sukow said the funding will come from the following locations: 2nd Safety Grant — $75,000; Fund 10 F&G Capital Projects — $55,000 and Fund 49 Capital Maintenance 2016 — $211,544.14.
Board approves West High School locker bid
Acting on a recommendation from Sukow, the board selected Marshfield Book and Stationery to perform all work associated with the Sun Prairie West High School Locker Purchase project for a total cost of $502,722.50, and allowed a district-held contingency of $25,136 for a total maximum project cost of $527,858.50.
The district was able to use a Sourcewell (formerly National Joint Powers Alliance) national competitively bid contract to source pricing for the DeBourgh lockers.
Due to the quantity and scale of the SPASD order, Marshfield Book and Stationery was able to return us a price that was based on the Sourcewell contract, but was actually more advantageous to the district because of the quantity purchased.
Another component of the proposal uses Tuff-Tec plastic lockers in the pool area because they offer many advantages over metal or wood laminate lockers being used in the wet environment of the pool.
In a memo to the board, Sukow explained the DeBourgh lockers will be outfitted with three different locking options, depending on the location and use of the lockers.
Lockers located in circulation corridors intended for student use will be outfitted with Masterlock combination locks, which will allow a code to be assigned to a student who signs up to request a locker. These are similar to the locks currently in use at SPHS, Patrick Marsh and Prairie View.
The lockers located in Teacher Resource Rooms and other areas that are not designed for student use will utilize a Zephyr lock which allows for a programmable code allowing staff to use lockers in areas that best align with their duties or assignments.
Finally, in the Physical Education, Athletics and Pool areas, the lockers will be designed to accept padlocks which can either be brought in or assigned by the Athletics/PE Staff similar to the existing high school.
For the project, the fiscal management has been broken up into Design, Construction and Fixtures, Furniture and Equipment (FF&E).
The district will be managing the FF&E portion of the project, and procuring the furnishing and equipment in accordance with the District’s purchasing policies.
The locker project will be completed by summer 2022.
Native American Month proclamation approved
The board voted 8-0, with student board member Quinn Williams absent, to approve a board proclamation in recognition of Native American Heritage Month (read the resolution with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
The resolution notes the school board recognizes the SPASD currently exists on the ancestral homeland of the Ho-Chunk Nation, known as the People of the Sacred Voice, who resided on these lands for over three ice ages before being forcibly removed throughout the 1830s to Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and finally to Nebraska where many Ho-Chunk still live today as the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.
The resolution also points out the board has twice passed a resolution recommending legislation be passed requiring that school districts in Wisconsin retire the use of Native American mascots, symbols, images, logos, and nicknames.
The board resolution also recognizes the month of November be recognized as National Native American Heritage Month in the Sun Prairie Area School District: “We request all members of our school community use this month to celebrate the traditions, languages, and stories of Native Americans and ensure their rich histories and contributions can thrive with each passing generation,” the resolution concludes.
