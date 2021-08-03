Every year on her son’s birthday Michelle Servi does something special.
One year she bought everyone in the Dairy Queen drive-thru line a free ice cream cone. It helped her remember the last week that Jack was alive when the whole family went out for a banana split.
This year she hopes to prevent other kids from dying the same way Jack did by choking themselves to get high.
Jack died at age 16 on Aug. 19, 2016, from the choking game. He was found in his bedroom with a belt tied to a bunk bed headboard. The medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.
But Servi, a computer programmer, found evidence after Jack’s death that he was playing the game, with telltale posts on social media. She also learned about the warning signs that she and Jack’s doctors had missed: mood swings, bloodshot eyes and belts lying around the room.
Now Servi is using her grief over Jack’s death to help others with a free Lunch and Learn event on the choking game from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the Bristol Gardens Park Pavilion.
Ken Tork, whose 15-year-old son died from the choking game in 2009, will educate people on how to prevent choking game deaths. Servi, along with Tork, are members of ED4ED4ALL, an organization that is sounding the alarm on these deadly activities.
In the last five years since Jack’s death, Servi has talked with other parents who have lost their kids to the choking game but she has also seen denial from others.
“Most parents don’t want to talk about the choking game because they don’t think it’s going to happen to their kid,” Servi said. “They tell me that their kid would never do something that stupid. Well, Jack wasn’t stupid but he died from it.’
Some teens see the game as harmless—“a good kid’s high”—because there’s no drug use, and the signs can be easily hidden or just dismissed as teen behavior. Servi thought Jack was using drugs but she didn’t find any evidence of that: there was no marijuana smell or drug paraphernalia and he wasn’t spending money on drugs.
Servi found evidence that Jack wasn’t the only Sun Prairie teen playing the game. Servi picked up the investigation herself after the medical examiner ruled Jack’s death a suicide and Sun Prairie police closed the case. Servi discovered clues on his phone and saw messages between Jack and his friends. She presented the information to the medical examiner’s office to get the cause of Jack’s death changed but was told his friends would have to sign an affidavit that he was playing the game. So far none have stepped forward—-Servi thinks that they’re scared.
“Kids are doing it but it’s a secret, like an onion with so many layers and it’s hard to get to the truth,” she said.
The danger has recently been resurrected with the “blackout challenge’ on TikTok as kids and teens choke themselves until they lose consciousness. A 12-year-old Oklahoma boy died in July, a 9-year-old from Tennessee in June and a 12-year old boy in March—all reportedly were part of the social media challenge on TikTok.
It’s unclear how many kids and teens die of the choking game each year. The Center for Disease Control has outdated statistics that show 82 youth died from the game between 1995-2007. The real number may be misleading because deaths can be ruled a suicide, Servi said.
Servi often thinks about what she could have done differently to prevent Jack’s death. She took him to a doctor and a therapist to get him help when she saw his behavior change but none of them saw the signs of the choking game. Servi said she wished that she would have monitored Jack’s social media because she could have prevented his death.
“As parents, we need to know what our kids are doing on social media,” Servi said.
She recommends Bark or other apps that allow parents to monitor their kid’s activities. Parents also shouldn’t be afraid to confront their kids if they think something wrong, she said.
But that’s not enough, said Servi, who advocates for a community effort to educate teachers, health professionals and anyone else who works with kids and teens about the choking game and other deadly games.
To do that, Servi is making a video with Sun Prairie Media Center to tell Jack’s story to grow awareness of the game.
She also advocates for the dangers of the choking game to be taught at Sun Prairie schools and other community organizations. The Sun Prairie Youth and Families Commission formed a Choking Game subcommittee to discuss the problem and find solutions.
Like others, Servi is calling on lawmakers to rein in social media sites that unwittingly promote these lethal games, as well as asking these companies to monitor posts and take down any information on the choking game or similar deadly challenges.
At the Aug. 21 lunch and learn, it will be an afternoon of learning but also a remembrance with Servi encouraging Jack’s friends to write notes that will be attached to balloons and released. Jack would have been 21 years old now and Servi said the lunch and learn event will honor her son by helping others.
“I can’t bring my son back,” Servi said. “But I can prevent other kids from dying.”
The public is invited to the free Choking Game Awareness Lunch and Learn from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Bristol Gardens Park Pavilion, 3112 Egre Road. Lunch will be catered from Buck & Honey’s and Panera. Guest speakers will be Ken Tork and Michelle Servi. RSVP by email to mservi@ed4ed4all.com
For more information on Ed4Ed, visit www.ed4ed4all.com.