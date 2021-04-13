Three Patrick Marsh Middle School teachers have resigned from the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) in the wake of an investigation into a Feb. 1 PMMS social studies assignment questioning students how they should discipline a slave.
Three teachers at PMMS, whose names were not included in the investigative materials, collaborated on a social studies lesson relating to Ancient Mesopotamia. The general topic of Ancient Mesopotamia is contained in the textbook used in the classroom but the teachers collaborated to create their own lesson to be used with the students to supplement the district curriculum.
According to the investigation, the lesson created was originally created by the teachers approximately two to three years ago.
“None of the three teachers could recall exactly how this lesson was developed but they all acknowledged that it appeared to be identical to a lesson that was available on a website known as Teachers Pay Teachers,” the investigation finding of fact by attorney Lori Lubinsky found.
Attorney Lubinsky wrote that among several offensive questions was this one: “A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him ‘You are not my master!’ How will you punish this slave?”
A parent of one of the students of the three teachers reached out directly to one of the teachers asking to have the assignment removed due to its inappropriate and sensitive nature.
“The teacher initially refused the request,” Lubinsky wrote in the report.
The PMMS Principal was contacted by the same parent shortly after the parent contacted the teacher, and the principal immediately went to the teachers’ classrooms and directed that the assignment be removed. It was then removed and no students were required to complete the assignment.
“The evidence showed that all three teachers collaborated with regard to the slide deck that included the offensive questions,” Lubinsky reported. “The questions were intended to have students answer questions using Hammurabi’s Code to make judgments upon the case/scenario. In other words, the students were put in a position of being a slave master at a time in history and in a similar position of power with respect to the other scenarios.”
Lubinsky also reported all three teachers acknowledged that, upon reflection, “the questions were inappropriate and never should have been given.”
“They also acknowledged the significant impact these questions have had both on students and the community as a whole,” Lubinsky wrote.
All three teachers expressed remorse for their errors of judgment, according to Lubinsky, but none of them could explain why they did not consider how the assignment could be interpreted by students and others.
“Simply stated, they just did not appreciate, understand or evaluate how the questions could be interpreted by others,” Lubinsky wrote. “By all accounts the questions were inappropriate and inconsistent with the district’s vision and mission.”
As previously stated by the district, the teacher-created activity was not part of the district’s curriculum at any level, and it was not approved or endorsed by any level of leadership (building or district level).
“Again, while it appears clear that the activity was generated from a for-profit company,” Lubinsky wrote, “none of the three teachers could conclusively remember how they obtained the slides that were used in the slide deck.”
Conclusion
“It is my conclusion that the teachers’ actions, while not intentional, were isolated to their classrooms but were egregious in terms of the impact on students and the community,” Lubinsky wrote. “The impact of their failure to comply with the district’s policies and procedures had a significant impact on the district as a whole including, but not limited to, the students who received the assignment, their parents, the entire PMMS staff and students, and the entire community.”
Lubinsky wrote that after discussions with the three teachers and their representatives, the three teachers were permitted to resign through voluntary separation agreements wherein the teachers remain on paid leave for the remainder of this school year and will not be working for the District in the future.
“This obviated the need for the district to proceed with any further action against the teachers of a disciplinary nature up to and including termination and/or non-renewal,” Lubinsky added. “The district is working to address the impact of these teachers’ actions on the district students, staff and community.”
Lubinsky’s findings were accompanied by a lengthy email from the district detailing what the SPASD has done since the Feb. 1 incident that “represent our accelerated work toward racial equity” including a meeting of the Social Studies Steering Committee March 17 and again on April 21 to review the curriculum with an equity lens; partnering with the Courageous Conversations Global Foundation for community-wide healing circles in June and July; collaborating with the African American Parent Network on a SPSAD equity assessment; continued collaboration for Courageous Conversations and Equity Teams; and reviewing the role description for Director of Systemic Equity, with the hiring timeline on track for July 1.
The email from Superintendent Brad Saron, Stephanie Leonard-Witte, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning & Equity; and Janet Rosseter, Assistant Superintendent for Operations concludes with this statement:
“What happened on February 1, 2021, at Patrick Marsh Middle School was an egregious error that does not represent our school district’s commitment to racial equity. The activity was not a part of the SPASD’s curriculum at any level, and it was not approved or endorsed by any level of leadership throughout our system. Again, we would like to be crystal clear: What happened at Patrick Marsh Middle School is not aligned with our equity work or our commitment to our students, families, staff, and community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.