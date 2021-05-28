Sun Prairie School Board members on May 24 saluted retirees and reviewed plans for the Class of 2021 graduation scheduled to take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 11 in the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
Sun Prairie High School Principal Keith Nerby explained the rationale behind hosting just one ceremony with a rain date of Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. In past years, because of the size of the class, the event has been held in the Veterans Memorial Colosseum at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
“After reaching out to students, 76% said they wanted to graduate together as one class,” Nerby told the board during a review of the upcoming graduation schedule.
Each SPHS Class of 2021 graduate is scheduled to receive four tickets — two red and two blue — so that in the event of rain on June 12 and the ceremony needs to be moved into the Fieldhouse, only two red ticket holders will be able to attend.
But Nerby dismissed any bad weather possibilities, optimistically predicting sunny skies for June 11. “We’re really excited to have them all together,” he added.
Sun Prairie School Board Deputy Clerk and Governance Officer Tom Weber asked about long-term plans to host graduation in the stadium in the future.
“I think the biggest reason we moved to indoors at the Colosseum is we didn’t have to limit tickets,” remarked Vice Principal Chad Whalley.
Nerby said that was not possible this year because of social distancing requirements and earlier notification. Because the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium has a capacity of roughly 4,000 spectators, allowing each of the 640 graduates to have four tickets still allows ample space for social distancing inside the outdoor stadium.
Whalley speculated that might change when the student population splits because each class would be roughly half the size.
“This year was unique, next year might be unique . . . after that, I think there will be some questions that will have to come back to the board,” Whalley added.
The new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field hosts currently hosts home soccer, football and lacrosse matches for Sun Prairie High School, but in the fall of 2022, will host home games for both the Sun Prairie East Cardinals and the Sun Prairie West Wolves.
Retirees honored
The board also honored these retirees for their service to the Sun Prairie Area School District (some had more experience in other school districts):
Terry Simon, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, with 31 years of experience in the district.
Leanne Shimek from C.H. Bird/Northside Elementary Schools, with 30 years of district experience.
Kaylene Tollaksen, CH Bird Elementary School, 31 years of district experience.
John Ladish, SPASD Support Center, 23-plus years of district experience.
Deborah Schenck, SPASD Support Center, 26 years of district experience.
Brenda Hemenway, Eastside Elementary School, 34 years of district experience.
Betty Luck, Eastside Elementary School, 15 years of SPASD experience.
Steven Rubin, Eastside Elementary School, 29 years of SPASD experience.
Pamela Haley, Sun Prairie High School, 30 years of district experience.
Robert Johnson, Sun Prairie High School, 22 years of SPASD experience.
Mary Brazeau, Patrick Marsh Middle School, 12 years of district experience.
Mary Schlachtenhaufen, Royal Oaks Elementary School, 33.5 years of SPASD experience.
Barbara Tiedt, Royal Oaks Elementary School, 17 years of experience in the district.
The board also honored Deirdre Abbott, who had 23 years of experience in the district from Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School and Catherine Berk who had eight years of district experience from the SPASD Support Center. Both Abbott and Berk died this year.
All the retirees were featured in a video shown during the meeting and received the thanks of Board President Steve Schroeder, Superintendent Brad Saron and SPASD Human Resources Director Chris Sadler.
“I added up the years of service just in Sun Prairie . . . we are losing 365 years of service,” Schroeder said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you to our retirees for everything you give to this community and our kids.”