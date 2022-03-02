Good Shepherd Community Garden registration opens

Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Community Garden announces the opening of its fifth season in May.
Located on the corner of Highway C and Highway 19, the gardens contain eighteen tall, raised wooden beds that provide space for Sun Prairie community members to grow vegetables and flowers for personal and family use.
The church also maintains a “donation bed” to produce food for the Sunshine Place Emergency Food Pantry. The donation bed and individual gardeners’ donations provided over 141 pounds of produce to the pantry this past year.
Raised beds have advantages because the soil warms up faster, drains better, and is easier to dig for planting and weed control. The beds are supplied with a mixture of compost and clean garden soil that is already nutrient balanced and ready to plant when the season opens. The garden’s raised bed design, with wide paths between beds was also chosen to accommodate gardeners who may have mobility issues.
Beds are available for rent in two sizes: 4 feet wide x 8 feet long, and 6 feet wide x 12 feet long. Rental fees are $15 and $30 respectively, for the season. Beds will be prepared and ready for planting by May 14 weather permitting. Renters are required to donate a few hours per season to support the garden operations and assist other gardeners.
Registration is open now. Demand is high, so interested gardeners are advised to sign up soon. Returning renters are given first priority and remaining beds are offered on a first-come first-served basis.
Rental fee waivers are available. For information about renting a garden bed or for a registration form, email episcopalgardens@gmail.com. Phone messages can be left at Good Shepherd (608) 837-3308.