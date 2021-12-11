Calling it a historic agreement, Mayor Paul Esser on Tuesday, Dec. 7 hailed the Sun Prairie City Council’s passage of a five year bus rapid transit agreement between the City of Sun Prairie and the City of Madison.
According to a memo to the city council, the agreement outlines the responsibilities of each municipality and is consistent with a proposal outlined in March.
The agreement requires the City of Sun Prairie to obligate funding in the 2022 Capital Budget for the acquisition of an electric bus and the installation of a charging station and restroom facilities at the park and ride. The agreement does not require the city to contribute more than the estimated of these improvements.
The agreement ensures Sun Prairie is eligible for Small Starts Transit funding, which will be used to offset the cost of these items.
While the total cost of the bus ($1.4 million) and a charging station with restrooms ($600,000) will total $2 million, $1.3 million will be covered by a federal grant, leaving the city responsible for $700,000. In addition to the federal assistance, the city will be allowed to deduct the depreciation of the electric bus from its annual operating expense. The bus has a useful life of twelve years providing an annual credit of $40,833 over that period.
Former District 4 alder and current Sun Prairie Transit Commission Chair Al Guyant praised the agreement as being necessary to provide local transit service to the City of Sun Prairie. The commission unanimously approved the BRT agreement at its Oct. 28 meeting.
Not all alders were on board with the agreement. District 1 Alder Steve Stocker voted against the agreement, saying his constituents wanted to have bus service to shop at Sun Prairie businesses, not to have to take their business out of town by the BRT — which he also referred to as “The Brat.”
In passing on his thank-yous, Esser mistakenly referred to Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway as Sun Prairie’s mayor, but also thanked Madison and Sun Prairie city officials who worked hard on the agreement — including members of the Sun Prairie Transit Commission.
“You have shepherded us through this need for years, and you’re a big part of why we have the opportunity to provide this service to Sun Prairie — I salute you,” Esser said.
The service will not be in place and active until 2024, but Esser said the council should celebrate in an unusual way.
“Maybe we can have a meeting on a bus, go to the west side and back in 2024,” Esser suggested.
“But thank you. This is an historic night we’ve done something here that’s unique,” the mayor concluded. “It’s a demonstration of the growth that’s going on in this community. But it’s your ability to look beyond today and look into tomorrow and anticipation provide for that. That takes courage. And I am proud of you.”