Sun Prairie police have identified a 37-year-old Sun Prairie man as the suspect in a May 27 shooting at a Sun Prairie bar and grill.
Lt. Kevin Konopacki of the Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) said at 10:22 p.m. on May 27, SPPD officers responded to a disturbance inside the Rock Sports Bar and Grille, 920 W. Main St.
As officers were responding to the scene, it was further reported that a male subject fired approximately three to five gun shots from a hand gun in the parking lot of Rock Sports Bar and Grille. The male suspect who fired the gun shots then got into his vehicle and fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival.
There were several patrons in the parking lot during the shooting and thankfully none of them were shot. One bullet fragment was recovered from the siding of a house on Buena Vista Avenue north of the Rock Sports Bar and Grille.
At the time of the shooting, Konopacki said the suspect -- who SPPD officers are familiar with due to past contacts -- had been identified but did not release his name because of the "very active investigation."
On June 10, Konopacki said the SPPD is actively seeking the suspect identified as Totoxsy D. Randle from Sun Prairie.
Randle is being sought for charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Individuals with information are asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or the SPPD Tip Line anonymously at (608) 837-6300.
