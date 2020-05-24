Dane County Executive Joe Parisi provided an update on the Forward Dane COVID-19 recovery plan during the Tuesday, May 19 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Among the initiatives announced was a partnership to provide food from local producers to county residents in need. “We’ve embarked on a 90 day partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank,” Parisi told the council.
The county has provided $3 million to acquire more food from local producers. At this point, Second Harvest has been able to acquire 95 percent of food from local growers and county may need to expand partnership beyond 90 days, according to Parisi.
The county was quick in reacting to COVID-19, and managed to provide funding for housing and child care assistance as well as putting more than 400 homeless in local hotels and the Warner Park Community Center. It also made the Alliant Energy Center available for use as a field hospital, storage for Second Harvest and use as a COVID-19 testing site by the Wisconsin National Guard.
Alders complimented Parisi on his response and visibility on the county’s COVID-19 pandemic response.
“I’m inspired by what I see in our community every day,” Parisi told alders, adding that he hears stories about people stepping up and helping one another. “I think there’s so much to be proud of.”
Proclamations presented
Mayor Paul Esser presented proclamations in honor of EMS Week, Police Week and National Public Works Week.
Esser and alders praised the Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service (EMS) for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff said the paramedics from Sun Prairie EMS has been solid. “I would also like to take a moment and take note of the fact that something like this . . . we cannot do this without partnerships,” Goff said.
“We appreciate all they do for us,” Esser said, referring to Sun Prairie EMS.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker asked residents to try to “carve out time” to watch the Virtual Safety Town Hall the Sun Prairie chiefs of police, fire and EMS recently held.
“What an amazing consortium,” Stocker said, adding that the timing of it was impeccable with the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s reassuring for all the citizens who watch what a great team we have.”
Police Chief Mike Steffes added his thanks to alders, noting that he’s only been on the job in Sun Prairie for five months as chief but has been honored to serve with the men and women of the Sun Prairie Police Department.
Esser proclaimed the week of May 17th as National Public Works Week in Sun Prairie and urged all citizens to join with representatives of the American Public Works Association and government agencies in activities, events and ceremonies designed to “pay tribute to our public works professionals, engineers, managers and employees and to recognize the substantial contributions they make to protecting our national health, safety, and quality of life.”
Public Works Customer Operations Manager Brian Johns accepted the proclamation for the Public Works Department virtually as part of the May 19 council Zoom meeting.
West High School development agreement approved
Acting on a recommendation from city planning staff, alders voted unanimously to approve the development agreement with the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) for the new Sun Prairie West High School.
Off-site improvements include the installation of a traffic signal and other improvements at the Grand-Blue Heron intersection, and multiple lane improvements at the Grand-Windsor intersection.
The agreement includes a cost share arrangement where the city would cause and oversee construction of the improvements, with SPASD reimbursing the city for all work at Grand-Blue Heron, and for all work above and beyond the correction of existing deficiencies at Grand-Windsor.
City Community Development Director Scott Kugler said existing deficiencies at Grand-Windsor will cost $339,300, which would need to be incorporated into the 10-year Capitol Improvement Plan (CIP) for the city. Kugler said a traffic impact analysis (TIA) uncovered the deficiencies that include the need to extend turning lanes at the intersection.
The fees for the school’s on-site public improvements include:
• Far Westside Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Fee — $555,634.06
• Stormwater Management Fee — $137,004.70
• Improvement Review Fee — $5,091.00
• Surety — $2,036,577.00
Daycare PIP, changes OK’d
Acting on a Sun Prairie Plan Commission recommendation, alders voted unanimously to approve two items relating to a new daycare in Smith’s Crossing.
Alders approved a General Development Plan (GDP) amendment of the Smith’s Crossing GDP to allow for daycare center uses within the office/business space district, and a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to allow Salman Ahmad to construct a single-story daycare with space for 152 children at 2552 Jenny Wren Trail.
Vet Clinic PIP amendment authorized
Acting on a Sun Prairie Plan Commission approval recommendation, alders OK’d an amended Planned Development District PIP to allow for the construction of a drive-through veterinary clinic at 2710 Prairie Lakes Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.