Wisconsin had 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 18, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Temperatures were seasonal this week. Except for a band of heavy rain extending from around Tomah across the state to around Manitowoc, rainfall was somewhat spotty, and soil moisture remains below desirable levels for much of the state. Reported field activities include haying, harvesting winter wheat, and harvesting processing vegetables.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 6% very short, 19% short, 69% adequate and 6% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 9% very short, 18% short, 68% adequate and 5% surplus.
Corn is reported 34% silking, 1 day ahead of last year and 3 days ahead of the 5-year average. One percent has reached dough stage. Corn condition is rated 76% good to excellent, 1 percentage point below last week.
Soybeans are reported 69% blooming, 1 day behind last year but 8 days ahead of the average. Twenty-eight are setting pods, 1 day behind last year but 5 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition is rated 72% good to excellent, 1 percentage point below last week.
Oats are reported 96% headed. Sixty-eight percent of oats are coloring, 1 day behind last year but 5 days ahead of average. Oats are 6% harvested, 4 days ahead of last year and 3 days ahead of the average. Oat condition is rated 72% good to excellent, the same as last week.
Potato harvest is reported 3% complete. Potato condition is rated 95% good to excellent, 1 percentage point below last week.
Winter wheat is reported 96% coloring. Twenty-five percent of winter wheat for grain is harvested, 6 days ahead of last year and the 5-year average. Winter wheat condition was rated 79% good to excellent statewide, 3 percentage points above last week.
The second cutting of alfalfa hay is 87% complete, 9 days ahead of both last year and the average. Twelve percent of the third cutting is complete, 6 days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of the average. All hay condition was rated 71% good to excellent, 1 percentage point below last week.
Pasture condition was rated 62% good to excellent, 3 percentage points below last week.