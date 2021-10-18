Sun Prairie District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens is proposing to allow the public back to city meetings after more than a year and a half of restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need to start moving in some direction of back to normal. I really believe we need to find a way to come back together as a community and the community deserves to have access to us,” Stevens said at the Oct. 12 Committee of the Whole.
While the public can attend meetings virtually, Stevens said people have commented to her that they were confused about using Survey Monkey to submit comments and others have reported being skipped over and not allowed to talk during virtual meetings.
Organizers and other groups that use city meeting space also contacted Stevens about availability as the weather gets colder and they can’t meet outside. Stevens also pointed to Sun Prairie School Board that started in-person meetings in October and had more than 160 people attend the school district’s annual meeting.
The in-person attendance issue comes as the city council starts its 2022 budget discussion with a virtual budget public hearing set for Nov. 10. Alders have the option to attend the meetings in-person or virtually.
But other alders expressed caution in allowing the public back with the more contagious delta variant present in Wisconsin. There’s also uncertainty on how the city would handle logistics of letting people back in with some alders suggesting a sergeant-at-arms be posted at the city council chambers door.
Stevens’ motion at Tuesday’s meeting was to let up to 16 people attend city meetings in person. The motion was seconded but postponed for a vote until the Oct. 19 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Stevens’ motions received mixed feedback from her fellow alders.
District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie said she would vote for Stevens’ motion but was concerned about people coming back into city chambers and asked if the city could require vaccinations for people to attend. Crombie said she traveled to San Francisco recently for business and liked the city’s policy of requiring vaccinations for entry into large indoor events.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs said he didn’t want to see alders having to monitor that people wear masks in city council chambers, per Public Health Madison & Dane County order. But he said he was prepared to vote for Stevens’ motion unless any of his fellow alders were uncomfortable with the idea.
Mayor Paul Esser said there was a greater risk by allowing people to attend city meetings in-person, citing the example of the recent swearing-in of Assistant Police Chief Shunta Boston where an invite on Facebook brought people down to city hall to see the ceremony.
“In my mind, the risk of bringing in people and having them congregate in here is greater than the disadvantage we are creating for the community by not letting them physically in this space,” Esser said. “They have options to participate with us virtually and I understand that not everyone is comfortable with that or even has the tools but we at least have an option to do that.”
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch said he agreed with the mayor and did not believe it was the right time to move forward in allow in-person public attendance at city meetings.
As of Oct. 14, 74.2% of all Dane County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 71.5% have completed the vaccine series. A total of 85.6% of the eligible population (ages 12+) have received at least one dose of vaccine and 82.6% have completed the series, according to PHMDC data.
COVID-19 cases were stable during the latest 14-day period data (Sept. 27-Oct. 10) with an average of 138 cases per day, and the number of people hospitalized with COVID in Dane County hospitals was stable. Dane County currently has the second-lowest case rate and lowest percent positivity out of all 72 counties in the state.
The Committee of the Whole is expected to vote on Stevens’ motion at its Oct. 19 meeting.