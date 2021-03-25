A complaint filed by neighbors of the Club Bristol strip club alleges that the business is a “disorderly, riotous and indecent house” and can’t safely operate in a residential neighborhood after recent gunfire incidents.
The seven residents who filed the complaint last week want the Bristol Town Board to review the club’s liquor license. The hearing, open to the public, is set for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31 at the Bristol Town Hall, 7747 County Highway N.
After shutting down voluntarily after the last gunfire incident, Club Bristol Gentlemen’s Club owners have re-opened with new safety measures in place, including closing early and installing driver’s license scanners. Co-owner Jerry Wood said that there haven’t been any problems since.
The residents’ complaint states that the club has failed to adopt security measures that might have avoided the recent incidents.
On Feb. 27 shots were outside the club. Dane County Sheriff’s Department reported that there were no injuries or property damage.
On March 3 an intoxicated man kicked out of the strip club reportedly fired a gun outside the club. Zachary M. Leonard, 29 of Brandon, Mississippi and Holmen, Wisconsin was arrested and faces multiple felony charges for discharging a firearm, endangering safety/reckless use of a firearm and criminal property damage. Leonard was reportedly taken into custody after crashing his vehicle in the ditch after he left Club Bristol. Leonard had a .318 blood alcohol concentration.
On Sunday, March 7 around 2:13 a.m. Dane County Sheriff deputies responded to gunshots and a vehicle speeding out of the Club Bristol parking lot. Deputies found shell casings in the roadway.
The gunshots aren’t the only issue neighbors have with the strip club.
Several residents who filed the complaint live within 130-500 feet of Club Bristol and report that customers have trespassed and littered on private property, harassed neighbors and carried alcohol in open containers around the club’s parking lot.
Club Bristol owners Jerry Wood and Rich Bickle acquired the 7653 Highway N property in 2003 and received a liquor license from the Town of Bristol. The former bar was remodeled and reopened as a strip club in 2004.
Town of Bristol attorney Mark Hazelbaker said the town was unaware of the club’s plan and couldn’t regulate the business since no zoning change or other permission was required to open an adult entertainment venue at that time.
The complaint states that in 2016-2017 the Dane County Sheriff’s Department “responded to many incidents” at the strip club and the town board meet with club owners to discuss security and operating changes to make it possible for the club to remain open.
The town board imposed 13 additional conditions to the club’s liquor license, including lighting upgrades, security cameras, security staff in the parking lot one hour prior to and after closing, and other efforts to prevent violence at the club.
Town of Bristol attorney Mark Hazelbaker says the town board has several options once they hear evidence and testimony at the hearing; the town board could impose additional conditions, suspend, or revoke the club’s liquor license.
Club Bristol owners could appeal the decision in Dane County Circuit Court.
Club co-owner Jerry Wood blames the recent club problems on a group that has caused trouble at other bars in the region. He said closing the club down before midnight has deterred the group.
Wood said after the recent voluntary shutdown, the club reopened last week to keep staff employed. He said the strip club reopened over a month ago after being closed the past year because of business COVID-19 restrictions.
Dane County Sheriff Deputy Garth Blake said there have been no calls to the Club Bristol since it re-opened last week but extra patrols are taking place.
