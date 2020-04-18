During an upcoming meeting, the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee will discuss pedestrian improvements recommended two years ago at the Clarmar Drive-West Main intersection following the April 14 death of a pedestrian involved in a collision with a motor vehicle.
Sgt. Ray Thomson of the Sun Prairie Police Department said on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at around 9:11 p.m. the SPPD responded with the Sun Prairie Fire Department and Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Services to a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the intersection of West Main Street and Clarmar Drive.
Thomson said a pedestrian was crossing West Main Street when the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling on West Main Street.
Thomson said the pedestrian was not crossing in a crosswalk.
The pedestrian was transported by Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital where the pedestrian died. Authorities said Wednesday night the female pedestrian has been identified as Julie Ziegler, 46, of Sun Prairie.
Thomson said the motor vehicle driver, subsequently identified by police as a 47-year-old Sun Prairie male, who struck the pedestrian is cooperating with Sun Prairie Police. No arrests or citations have been issued in the investigation as of press time on Thursday, April 16.
An April 15 press release from City Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher called the incident “tragic,” but said it highlights efforts to ensure safety at all crossings in Sun Prairie to use both short-term and long-term solutions.
A KL Engineering study of West Main Street traffic completed and presented to alders in 2018 recommended several changes for the intersection of Hart Road-West Main Street-Clarmar Drive. The study noted an average daily traffic volume of 16,900 vehicles per day at the intersection of South Walker Way and West Main Street, which is located just to the east of the Hart-Clarmar-Main intersection.
“Pedestrians are required to cross a five-lane section of West Main Street. There are limited/no pedestrian refuges along the segment with high traffic volumes,” the study stated.
Short-term solutions listed in the traffic study’s recommendations included increasing the width of the crosswalk pavement markings and placing overhead pedestrian signage for better visibility.
“Currently the pavement markings are repainted every year as needed. They will be repainted again this year with the wider width,” Schleicher said in the release.
Longer term solutions included the installation of a raised median and modifying two driveways where West Main Street intersects with Park Circle.
“The purpose of this study is to complete a safety screening that would be used in a Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) grant to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to fund traffic safety projects,” Schelicher said in the release. “Those projects include improvements at Hart Road-Main Street and Clarmar Drive-Main Street intersections to add pedestrian crossing signals, raised medians and driveway alterations at Park Circle. This safety screening is currently in process with a vendor.”
Schleicher said savings from 2019 CIP street construction projects could be used to fund the pedestrian signal project in 2020 instead of waiting for a possible grant funds. This alternative funding scenario will be considered at the Public Works Committee Meeting scheduled for April 21.
“Tragedies like these remind us how the city and our residents must work together,” Schleicher concluded in the release. “We ask that drivers remain cautious, aware and vigilant and that pedestrians cross safely and cautiously at our crosswalks.”
