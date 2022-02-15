The Sun Prairie Media Center recently announced listings for Sun Prairie cable access TV stations KSUN and KIDS-4 for Feb. 16-18, 2022:
KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
2/16/22
8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
8:45 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?
9 AM Municipal Court Live
10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-11-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22
11 AM Groundhog Day 2022
11:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22
11:55 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 01-20-22
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep
12:55 PM Parenting Game, Estate Planning
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
3 PM Reel Reviews, 02-10-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-11-22
4 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22
4:25 PM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts
5:15 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?
5:30 PM SPHS Boys Basketball vs Madison Memorial, 02-15-22
7:10 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball at Madison LaFollette
9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22
9:55 PM Parenting Game, Estate Planning
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 02-10-2022
11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Cat-Women of the Moon
2/17/22
8 AM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts
9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 2-11-22
9:30 AM Groundhog Day 2022
10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?
11:25 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 1-20-22
12 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22
12:55 PM Parenting Game, Estate Planning
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
3 PM Reel Reviews, 2-10-22
3:30 PM Interview with Senator Agard, 12-9-21
4:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22
4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22
5 PM City Meetings Live, Transit Commission
6 PM City Meetings Live, Sustainability Committee
6:30 PM TNL, 2-17-22
7:30 PM Municipal Court, 2-16-22
8:30 PM Committee of The Whole, 2-15-22
10 PM City Council, 2-15-22
11:30 PM SP School Board Meeting, 2-14-22
2/18/22
8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022
8:30 AM Groundhog Day 2022
9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
10 AM Parenting Game, Estate Planning
10:35 AM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep
11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts
12 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-11-22
1 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22
3:05 PM Interview with Senator Agard, 12-9-21
3:40 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
5 PM Reel Reviews, 2-17-2022
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 2-11-22
6 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22
6:25 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22
6:55 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?
7:10 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Middleton
9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22
9:55 PM Parenting Game, Estate Planning
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 02-17-2022
11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Ghost Walks
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
2/16/22
8 AM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
8:30 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21
9 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
9:30 AM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
10:30 AM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
11 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20
11:30 AM All City Choir, 3-9-20
12 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
1 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20
1:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20
2 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20
3 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21
3:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-09-21
4:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21
5:30 PM Groundhog Day 2022
6 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids
7:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
8:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
9:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
10:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
11:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-07-21
2/17/22
8 AM Kids Nine News Crew
10 AM Happy Mealers
11:30 AM Dab Police
1 PM Kit Cat
1:45 PM The Squad
3:30 PM Bacon Makes it Better
5 PM Warrior Kitties Crew
6:30 PM TNL, 2-17-22
7:15 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball vs Middleton
9 PM Thursday Night Live, 02-17-22
9:30 PM The Eli Show — Episode 4
10 PM The Ripple Effect
2/18/22
8 AM Interviews in 2020 by Danny
8:30 AM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
9:30 AM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020
10:30 AM Crazy Yoga Positions
11:15 AM Things to do When You’re Bored
11:30 AM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2020
12 PM Adventures in Internet Videos 2019
1 PM Mock Trial Project, Part 1
2:30 PM Youth Presentations
3 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
3:30 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021
5:30 PM Adventures in Animation-1, 2021
6 PM Challenge Competition
6:30 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21
7 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids
8:30 PM Groundhog Day 2022
9 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22
9:45 PM Fun with Music
10 PM DIY Candy
10:30 PM Adventures in Reporting, 2021
11:45 PM Adventures in Animation-2, 2021