Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC)

The Sun Prairie Media Center — home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio — is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

 Sun Prairie Media Center

The Sun Prairie Media Center recently announced listings for Sun Prairie cable access TV stations KSUN and KIDS-4 for Feb. 16-18, 2022:

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

2/16/22

8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

8:45 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

9 AM Municipal Court Live

10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-11-22

10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22

11 AM Groundhog Day 2022

11:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

11:55 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 01-20-22

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

12:55 PM Parenting Game, Estate Planning

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 02-10-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-11-22

4 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

4:25 PM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts

5:15 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

5:30 PM SPHS Boys Basketball vs Madison Memorial, 02-15-22

7:10 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball at Madison LaFollette

9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

9:55 PM Parenting Game, Estate Planning

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 02-10-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Cat-Women of the Moon

2/17/22

8 AM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts

9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 2-11-22

9:30 AM Groundhog Day 2022

10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022

10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:10 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

11:25 AM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 1-20-22

12 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

12:55 PM Parenting Game, Estate Planning

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 2-10-22

3:30 PM Interview with Senator Agard, 12-9-21

4:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

5 PM City Meetings Live, Transit Commission

6 PM City Meetings Live, Sustainability Committee

6:30 PM TNL, 2-17-22

7:30 PM Municipal Court, 2-16-22

8:30 PM Committee of The Whole, 2-15-22

10 PM City Council, 2-15-22

11:30 PM SP School Board Meeting, 2-14-22

2/18/22

8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022

8:30 AM Groundhog Day 2022

9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

10 AM Parenting Game, Estate Planning

10:35 AM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts

12 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-11-22

1 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

3:05 PM Interview with Senator Agard, 12-9-21

3:40 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

5 PM Reel Reviews, 2-17-2022

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 2-11-22

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

6:25 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

6:55 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

7:10 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Middleton

9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 2-14-22

9:55 PM Parenting Game, Estate Planning

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 02-17-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Ghost Walks

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

2/16/22

8 AM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

8:30 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

9 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

9:30 AM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

10:30 AM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

11 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20

11:30 AM All City Choir, 3-9-20

12 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

1 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20

1:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20

2 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20

3 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

3:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-09-21

4:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21

5:30 PM Groundhog Day 2022

6 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

7:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

8:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

9:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

10:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

11:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-07-21

2/17/22

8 AM Kids Nine News Crew

10 AM Happy Mealers

11:30 AM Dab Police

1 PM Kit Cat

1:45 PM The Squad

3:30 PM Bacon Makes it Better

5 PM Warrior Kitties Crew

6:30 PM TNL, 2-17-22

7:15 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball vs Middleton

9 PM Thursday Night Live, 02-17-22

9:30 PM The Eli Show — Episode 4

10 PM The Ripple Effect

2/18/22

8 AM Interviews in 2020 by Danny

8:30 AM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020

9:30 AM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020

10:30 AM Crazy Yoga Positions

11:15 AM Things to do When You’re Bored

11:30 AM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2020

12 PM Adventures in Internet Videos 2019

1 PM Mock Trial Project, Part 1

2:30 PM Youth Presentations

3 PM Alice In Wonderland Play

3:30 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021

5:30 PM Adventures in Animation-1, 2021

6 PM Challenge Competition

6:30 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21

7 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

8:30 PM Groundhog Day 2022

9 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22

9:45 PM Fun with Music

10 PM DIY Candy

10:30 PM Adventures in Reporting, 2021

11:45 PM Adventures in Animation-2, 2021

Recommended for you