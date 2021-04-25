An accusation of ‘which one of you received the bribe money?’ wasn’t enough to deter final approval of a precise implementation plan (PIP), a development agreement and a certified survey map for the controversial Colorado Commons apartment development on the city’s near west side.
Alders approved both items as part of its April 20 council agenda, but not before hearing some caustic public comments in opposition to the proposal.
“Why are you doing this?” asked Joshua Jesko, a Moorland Place resident. “An apartment complex? Which one of you received the bribe money? This is such a departure from the town plan I looked at when I moved and built here. Every one of you should be ashamed.”
“Wildwood is a block with lots of children on it,” wrote Janet Hanson, another Moorland Place resident. “The increased traffic of 284 vehicles on a short residential street is extremely dangerous. It would make sense to put an entrance on North Thompson. I opposed the entrance on North Wildwood.”
Hanson referred to a brief dispute, raised last week, over whether the entrance to the complex should be from Thompson or Wildwood. A representative from Gebhardt Development told members of the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on April 13 that Sun Prairie emergency services preferred the entrance from Thompson because Wildwood was a narrower street.
“We do not want an entrance on Wildwood,” wrote Anthony Amegashie, a Sumac Lane resident.
“Please do NOT put an entrance on North Wildwood,” wrote Amy Amegashie, also a Sumac Lane resident. “I have opposed this project since it was initially proposed. Our streets are not wide enough to handle the traffic from residents of the Colorado Commons. We will already be dealing with people parking on the street (I know there is underground parking proposed, but it will still happen). We already have to deal with looking at a humungous apartment complex that does not belong in our neighborhood, please do not make it worse by making us deal with an entrance on Wildwood.”
Renewing previously stated access objections, Michigan Avenue resident Jim McCourt agreed with his neighbors, but also raised other issues.
“[The] entrance should be on Thompson Road and not Wildwood. Fire and Police both prefer that entrance for accessibility of emergency vehicles and residents prefer to help keep traffic off residential streets which are too narrow for heavy traffic,” McCourt wrote. “Also don’t like a three-phase plan that will take three years to complete (maybe more if not rented fast enough) and the park that has been promised to gain approval is going to be done last.”
Colorado Avenue resident Maher Kutkut agreed with McCourt: “We need a park sooner than later on North Thompson.”
In a related item, the council also approved a development agreement for Colorado Ave LLC. A memo to the council from City Planner Sarah Sauer said the Development Agreement for the 284-unit multifamily development located west of North Thompson Road and south of Colorado Avenue includes 1.6 acres of land dedicated to the public for park purposes.
The Development Agreement covers the installation of on- and off-site public improvements associated with the development. Off-site improvements include the installation of a 10-foot wide multi-use trail in lieu of a sidewalk in the right-of-way along the west side of North Thompson Road. On-site improvements include public water and sanitary sewer mains.
The Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation Commission approved a credit toward the land acquisition component of the park impact fee for this development in exchange for the dedication of park land, the amount of which is the subject of a closed-session negotiation before the Committee of the Whole at its April 20 meeting.
The fees for the on-site public improvements includes:
Westside Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Fee — $26,665.06
Stormwater Management Fee — $27,507.61
Improvement Review Fee — $1,368.94
Surety — $273,788.90.
The council approved the map and PIP 8-0, but the development agreement passed on a 6-2 vote, with alders Steve Stocker and Theresa Stevens voting no.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.