Quarra Stone will construct three to five buildings, including a 48,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility, in the Sun Prairie Business Park if the General Development Plan recommended for city approval May 11 receives final approval by the Sun Prairie City Council.
The campus-like setting for Quarra Stone will be constructed on 24 acres located on the west side of the 1700 block of Columbus Street in land currently located in the Town of Bristol.
In his report recommending Sun Prairie Plan Commission approval, City Planning Director Tim Semmann said other buildings in the campus will house offices, indoor storage and ancillary plant functions. Additional structures would include two to three “comfort rooms” or buildings where visiting clients and employees could stay while they monitor progress of a given project.
An outdoor storage yard, approximately four acres in area, will be located on the northern portion of the site and store blocks of raw stone and finished products. Due to the mass and weight of the materials, they can’t be easily stacked and will generally be 10 feet in height or less, according to Semmann.
If the GDP recommended for approval May 11 by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission is approved by the council, additional steps are needed before the development can take place. These include:
Annexation of property to the city;
A certified survey map (CSM)/platting of lands to accommodate final overall site design and appropriate right-of-way dedication
Expansion of Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District #12 in the Sun Prairie Business Park
Final approval of a Development Agreement for the installation of public improvements.
Final approval of this GDP will be contingent upon the successful completion of the above items as conditions of approval.
Access to the facility is provided from three entrances on the west side of Columbus Street – the southerly entrance to access employee and visitor parking, and the northerly two entrances to accommodate heavier truck traffic and loading and unloading of raw and finished product. The complex would generally operate during normal business hours, but may include some second and third shift work as needed.
Quarra specializes in highly detailed precision stonework customized to the unique needs of artists and designers. The proposed headquarters building will be a state-of-the-art production facility featuring a world-class architectural design and incorporating a variety of high-tech equipment.
“The current thinking is to combine three buildings into a single unified form as shown in the plan. The main structure is located in the middle of the site, intentionally set back from the road to minimize visual impact. It’s location also limits required site work, minimizing impact to the site ecology and hydrology,” the company’s letter of intent states.
The letter of intent also states Quarra and its design team intend for the building to have a unique form and material treatment. “While the design is still being developed, our current thinking is to have the multiple buildings combined into a single form and have that form into the existing mound running along the western edge of the site, integrating form and landscape,” the letter reads.
Quarra Stone’s customers include artists, craftspeople, and designers from around the world. Recent local projects Quarra Stone has completed include stonework at the UW-Madison Chemistry Building, the Wisconsin Institutes of Discovery, the UW-Eau Claire Fountain, Bascom Hall, Alumni Way, Memorial Union, and stone restoration work at the Wisconsin State Capitol Building.
The company currently has 46 full time employees with plans to add staff as market demands necessitate. If final approval of the project is received, Quarra plans to begin construction in mid-2021 and occupy the new headquarters building (relocating from the east side of Madison) in late 2022.
“I was really excited when they came and presented and took feedback,” remarked Sun Prairie Plan Commissioner Analiese Eicher, who also represents a portion of Sun Prairie as chair of the Dane County Board of Supervisors. Eicher said she is excited to see this project move forward, because it is unique and exciting from a business development and architectural standpoint.
The Quarry Stone plan found another fan who commented in favor prior to the May 11 meeting.
“I would like to register my support for the Quarra Stone GDP,” wrote Andy Schoenherr. “Sun Prairie should be enthusiastically supporting companies who want to bring jobs to Sun Prairie, not only temporary construction jobs, but skilled, high-paying jobs from innovative companies such as Quarra,” Schoenherr added. “In particular, the scope and ambition of this project, given Quarra’s innovation and expertise in their field of stone cutting, as well as the involvement of world-renowned architectural firm, Snohetta, makes this building especially attractive. This is exactly the type of company and type of building Sun Prairie should be working to have located in the city.”
Commissioners voted 6-0, with three absent, to recommend final city council approval.