Alders on April 21 rejected an amendment to The Reserve Park master plan to add a dog park, despite language in the city’s five year parks and open space plan that says the city will add a dog park in that area.
The amendment rejection occurred during final consideration of the park’s master plan, which did not include a dog park.
According to a staff memo, in 2019, at the request of the developer of the Reserve subdivision, a master plan was completed for the Reserve Park. The master planning process evolved through the expressed interest by the developer and the Sun Prairie Area School District to be part of the planning process for the new park in this neighborhood.
The report said that, with a number of stakeholders wanting to be involved, staff recommended that Elsing Development Company undergo a master planning process for the park. In summer of 2019, Elsing Development Company hired Ayres Associates to complete a master plan for this future park.
“Historically, this park was the presumed location for Sun Prairie’s second dog park. However, during the master planning process, the consultant recommended the removal of the dog park from the plan based on input of the Reserve neighborhood residents as well as the fit of a dog park with the proposed park development,” the staff memo reads.
On Jan. 29, the Reserve Master Plan was presented to the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission. The commission discussed the plan’s absence of a dog park and the community’s expectation to have it at this location. Ultimately, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the master plan as is, which excludes the dog park. The Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission then tasked staff with identifying an alternate location on the north side of the City for the second dog park.
Major elements of the Reserve Master Plan include a four-season shelter/nature center which could be utilized to support early childhood and youth recreation programming, a playground area, sledding hill, outdoor classroom/gathering space, flexible recreation space, an orchard, nature trails and observation areas.
The staff report reads that Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) staff began discussion with planning department staff in February to determine potential alternative locations on the north side of town for alternate locations.
“Determining a location proved to be difficult without understanding the commission’s overall vision for the second dog park,” the report reads.
The planned dog park in the Reserve was proposed to be 3-4 acres in size, whereas the existing Sun Prairie Pet Exercise Area is 11 acres.
“The size discrepancy begged the question if the city should develop one larger dog park on the opposite end of town that replicates the existing dog park, or if there should be multiple smaller, micro dog parks throughout the park system,” the report asked.
During its March 11 meeting, the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission discussed the goal for the park, which concluded that one larger dog park similar to the existing dog park would be most desirable, which would exclude the Reserve Park’s 3-4 acre dog park as a second location regardless of the master plan’s recommendation.
The report states the SPPRF staff are working with Community Development staff and have identified five potential sites on the north side of town.
“Staff are currently in the process of evaluating feasibility of each site. The next step in the process will be to work with Economic Development to begin discussions with brokerage firms to identify availability and cost of the potential sites,” the report reads.
On April 15, the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission reviewed and recommended the 2020-21 Parks Capital Improvement Plan, which includes design of a dog park in 2022 and construction of it in 2023. Land acquisition costs have not been included in the cost of the project yet, due to the pending decision of where to put the dog park.
The Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission voted unanimously to recommend the approval of the Reserve Park Master Plan as is and recommended that staff identify alternative locations on the north side of Sun Prairie for the second dog park that replicates the existing dog park.
District 4 Alder Al Guyant, who in 2016 asked that the city’s upcoming Parks & Open Space Plan 2017-22 document include plans for a second dog park on the city’s west side, objected to the conclusion.
“I’ve been promising for years that we were going to have a dog park [in that park],” Guyant said.
The 2017-22 Parks & Open Space Plan contains a recommendation to locate a second dog park in approximately the area where The Reserve park is located. A Feb. 20, 2017 article from the Sun Prairie Star stated the plan calls for “a second Pet Exercise Area, just south of Egre Road, near the Village of Windsor, on land currently designated as park land. The facility was designated to be combined with a neighborhood park in a subdivision currently being developed to include one of two elementary schools approved in last November’s Sun Prairie Area School District referendum.” The 2017-2022 Parks & Open Space plan was reviewed and adopted by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission.
The District 4 Alder pointed out there are 42 parks in Sun Prairie, but only one dog park — which is difficult for the number of dog owners, including those with multiple dogs, and more than 30,000 residents.
“I’ll be dead and gone before there’s money to buy land for another dog park,” Guyant said.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker had a similar recollection. He pointed out when discussions began about a new dog park, one of his constituents, Liam Clark, raised money to go towards the park.
“Now with seeing the plan,” Stocker said, “I’ve been disappointed with seeing the dog park wasn’t going to be there.”
But District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs disagreed. “We do have a lot of dogs, but that doesn’t mean we need to have a lot of dog parks,” he said.
The third district alder said he visited with several dog owners at the existing Pet Exercise Area on South Bird Street and said city staff doesn’t have time to maintain the existing dog park. He questioned whether staff could adequately maintain a second park. He said he talked with a woman who brought a tractor to the park to maintain one of the paths.
“Our staff is already stretched,” Jacobs said.
District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy asked how many permits are sold for the dog park.
Deputy City Clerk Jennifer Wood said the permits allow entry to any dog park in Dane County, but speculated a large majority of the permits were sold to Sun Prairie residents for the Sun Prairie Pet Exercise Area.
When McIlroy asked how many dogs are in the park typically, Guyant said when he took his dog there with the grandkids, there were anywhere from 5-15 dogs there at a time. But he also said it is busier right after work hours.
“There’s about a dozen parking spaces there and I’ve never not been able to park,” Jacobs said.
Stocker said the size of the existing dog park is deceiving because when it’s wet, the lower part of the park is unusable because of the water there.
SPPRF Director Kristin Grissom told alders the idea behind The Reserve park was to play off the natural assets and leave them as undisturbed as possible. The consultant didn’t see how having dogs in a natural area would be a coordinating use, Grissom said.
Alders rejected the dog park amendment to the plan on a 5-3 vote — with alders Guyant, Stocker and Bob Jokisch voting in favor, then adopted the master plan for the park on the same 5-3 vote with the same three alders voting against the park master plan.
