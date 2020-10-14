The North Bird Street and Egre Road intersection will go to a four-way stop as Bristol officials focus on preventing accidents at the trouble-ridden spot.
Stop signs will go up by the end of the week, said Bristol Town Chair Jerry Derr. The town board OK’d the new stop signs after an increase of accidents at the intersection.
The town chair said half of all recent accidents have had injuries.
“This has been an ongoing problem at this intersection and we just can’t stand by and watch these accidents happen,” Derr said.
Town officials worked with the Dane County Sheriff’s Department to review the intersection and decide on the four-way stop. Federal traffic guidelines were also followed, Derr said.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) did not need to review the intersection or issue a warrant for the new stop sign, Derr said.
Notifying motorists of the new four-way stop sign is now the focus, Derr said. Flashing lights will alert motorists to the roadway change. The speed limit on the roadway will remain the same. Derr said the Dane County deputies will patrol and enforce the new four-way stop in the coming weeks.
Increased residential development nearby and motorists using the roadway as an alternative to Highway 19 has added to higher traffic counts at the intersection, Derr said. The town looked at similar intersections nearby that went to four-way stops and found that the change reduced accidents.
The town expects to spend around $4,000 for the new stop signs, Derr said.
