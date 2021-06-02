The City of Sun Prairie recently received awards for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for fiscal year 2019.
The city received its its fifth Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending in 2019.
The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and PAFR are submitted to the Government Financial Officers Association (GFOA) by the city’s finance department.
Members of the GFOA Special Review Committee and the GFOA Executive Board review submissions by state and local entities for the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program and the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award Programs. These award programs recognize state and local governments of all types and sizes on their high quality reports that promote better transparency of financial management.
The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report is a thorough and detailed report of the city’s financial condition and reports on its activities and balances for the fiscal year.
The city has begun submitting its PAFR, a user-friendly rendering of the full annual financial report. The popular report summarizes the information from the annual financial report and presents it in a more accessible and understandable way for the general public and other interested parties without a background in finance.
The 2019 report marks the city’s fourth award for its PAFR.
To receive recognition for the programs, the reports are scored based on categories such as compliance with generally accepted accounting principles and program policy, understandability, reader appeal and overall quality. If a government’s report wins an award, it will receive national recognition, along with a plaque and press release. Recipients also receive feedback on their reports for areas of improvement to take into account for the following year.
The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and PAFR continue to be excellent resources for residents to become more familiar with the city’s finances.
For more information and to review the city’s financial reports, visit https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/318/Financial-Statements.