Sun Prairie could see a new Culver’s Frozen Custard and Valvoline Instant Oil Change open in 2022 if the Sun Prairie City Council affirms approval recommendation votes taken by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
City Planner Sarah Sauer said in her report to the commission that McCon Construction plans to build the 4,650 sq. ft. Culver’s restaurant — Sun Prairie’s second location — with an outdoor patio and two drive-through lanes located at the southwest corner of Windsor Street and Oxford Place.
Land is reserved at the southeast corner of the site for potential future development (shown as a drive-through coffee business) at a later date.
Vehicular access to the site is provided off Oxford Place to the east and through a shared driveway from Ironwood Drive to the south. On-site sidewalks will connect the entrance of the building to public sidewalks on both Oxford Place and Ironwood Drive.
The restaurant will be located along the north central portion of the developable area on the site. The double drive-thru lanes will begin on the east side of the site near the Oxford access and continue north of the restaurant adjacent to Windsor Street.
Proposed hours of operation for the new Culver’s are 10 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.
The applicant has indicated the restaurant will employ roughly 60 staffers with 12 on the largest work shift.
The building exterior will consist primarily of horizontal simulated wood cladding and stone with stone columns and varying rooflines around all façades.
The trademark blue Culver’s metal awnings with stone bases are proposed over all entrances and the drive-through pick-up window and door.
All windows will be clear and also have blue metal awnings. Areas of the north and south façade where windows cannot be placed due to the internal layout of the space provide blue metal awnings in repeating patterns consistent with the window placement.
According to a letter of intent submitted to the city and included in the plan commission packet, if the council gives final approval of the combined general development plan/precise implementation plan, construction will begin in January, with occupancy targeted for May 20, 2022.
Commissioners asked questions about the traffic study associated with the proposed use, but also about why none of the neighbors made or submitted comments.
Regarding the neighbors, Community Development Director Scott Kugler said roughly 80 postcards were mailed to homes located within 200 feet of the proposed Culver’s.
Kugler said he was surprised more neighbors were not providing comments or virtually attending the Dec. 14 Zoom plan commission meeting.
Both Bert and Jeff Slinde — owners of the property where the Culver’s will be developed — said they heard the neighborhood when it opposed a previously proposed storage facility on the same property.
“I think the Culver’s is more in tune with what they were hoping for,” Jeff Slinde told the commission, referring to previous neighborhood opposition to the storage facility.
“They made it very clear they want something they could use,” Bert Slinde told the commission. He said he was enthused about Culver’s because they are family-friendly, dependable and reliable. “We support this and we will work with these folks to move this forward.”
Before taking the vote, commissioner Dave Hoekstra asked the question on everyone’s minds: “Who doesn’t want another Culver’s in Sun Prairie?”
Valvoline
Acting on a staff recommendation, the commission voted 8-0 to recommend council approval of a PIP for a new Valvoline Instant Oil Change as part of the Pumpkin Patch Development where the new Hy-Vee will be located.
Ivy Lane Corp., is requesting approval of the PIP to construct the 2,097 sq. ft. Valvoline Instant Oil Change Service Center on 0.8 acres of land located at 2325 Spice Lane in the Pumpkin Patch Commercial District. The land is currently part of Lot 3 of the Pumpkin Patch Development, which is a 5.17 acre lot.
City Planner Ria Hull said in her staff report that a certified survey map is being proposed by the applicant to split Lot 3 into two lots, creating the 0.837 acre Valvoline project site and a 4.332 acre lot for future development.
The Valvoline Instant Oil Change Service Center will include three maintenance bays to provide basic auto services. Customers will not be required to make appointments and no vehicles will be kept overnight on site.
The business will be open seven days a week — 8 a.m. to 6 .pm. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The business will employ a total of seven to eight people, with four to five working on the largest work shift.
The main access to the site will be from Spice Lane. A proposed 10-foot, multi-use path will be constructed from west-to-east within a designated 20-foot-wide, public, multi-use path easement along the southern property line. The site is designed to convey stormwater eastward toward a bio-retention basin. The site will be landscaped with a combination of canopy trees, decorative trees and shrubs.
A letter of intent sent to the city indicates the applicant intends to begin construction in spring 2022 and take occupancy in late fall of 2022.
Esser said both the Culver’s and Valvoline proposals are scheduled to be considered as part of the Sun Prairie City Council’s Dec. 21 agenda.