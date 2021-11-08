Prairie Music & Arts recently introduced the MAD Arts project in partnership with Sun Prairie Community Schools and Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.
The project offerd Sun Prairie youth grades K-12 afterschool arts enrichment at C.H. Bird and Westside elementary schools, Patrick Marsh Middle School, Prairie Phoenix Academy, and the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club, 242 Windsor St.
PMA Executive Director Kari Walton Engleson said the project has grown out of a partnership with the Community Schools started in 2019.
"Through the flexibility and support of the Sun Prairie Education Foundation, we were able to maintain virtual afterschool visual art and drama classes at three Community School sites during the pandemic," Engleson said. "These classes offered moments for children to express themselves, to strengthen their sense of self, and connect with others during the COVID-19 stay-at-home months."
Now that in-person activities have resumed, expanding the program to include the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County will ensure more children have access to artistic experiences.
"We are grateful to our partners and grantors for making this project possible." Engleson said, adding that the MAD Arts project is funded in part by a grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation as well as supported by Dane County Arts & Cultural Affairs.
A nonprofit 501(c)(3) community school of the arts, Prairie Music & Arts has been a part of Sun Prairie since 1999 and serves the Dane County area with music, art, and drama experiences.
Programs such as the MAD Arts project are funded through grant and donation support.
For more information about Prairie Music & Arts, call 608-834-9550, email info@prairiemusic.org or go online to www.prairiemusic.org or https://www.facebook.com/prairiemusicandarts.