Among the nearly $22 million in tourism capital investments across the state announced Feb. 2 by Gov. Tony Evers is a significant grant for the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce.
According to materials released with the announcement, the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce will receive a $187,465 grant to help in the renovation of its office building. The building was built in 1956 and the remodeling will include renovations to improve energy efficiency and ADA accessibility, and create a board room so the chamber can host meetings and volunteer training sessions.
“We’re honored to receive the Tourism Capital Investment grant,” Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams said on Feb. 2. “We’ll be updating our exterior façade to improve downtown esthetics. Inside the front door area will become a warm, welcoming area for tourism displays, chamber member brochures and materials.”
The Wisconsin Department of Administration administered the application process for the grant, which opened on Oct. 7, 2021, and closed on Nov. 19, 2021.
Among other local notable grants, the Alliant Energy Center of Dane County will receive a $3.2 million grant to support significant upgrades to provide heating, cooling, and electrical, serving the year-round needs of cattle, horse, and other animal shows.
The Alliant Energy Center is home to several resident organizations, including World Dairy Expo, Midwest Horse Fair, and other annual agriculture and animal shows. These shows have distinct requirements for care, grooming, assessment, showing, and housing.
Specifically, the funds will help add more than 600 in-stall electrical receptacles, radiant and forced air heating equipment, physical plant power distribution improvements, fan/cooling/air movement equipment, a dry-chemical fire suppression system to protect storage areas for bedding, food, tack, and equipment, and upgraded air filtration equipment.
Evers announced on Feb. 2 that the $21.9 million in grants will be awarded to 27 local governments and organizations through the Tourism Capital Investment Grant Program for major tourism-related capital improvement projects across the state that help promote, maintain, or bolster Wisconsin’s tourism industry.
The announcement is a continuation of the governor’s efforts to support Wisconsin’s tourism industry. Since 2020, Gov. Evers has prioritized more than $200 million in support for travel, tourism, lodging, and entertainment industries.
“We’ve prioritized major investments in Wisconsin’s tourism industry, because it’s at the core of our local economies, helping to promote local festivals and events, support small businesses, restaurants, and hotels, showcase our outdoor recreation opportunities, and so much more,” said Evers in a press release accompanying the announcement.
“From Green Bay to Hayward to Wisconsin Dells, these capital infrastructure projects will help ensure Wisconsin’s tourism industry—and all the industries that depend on it—continue to be a strong part of our economy,” Evers added.
Other notable grants included a $3.5 million grant for the Milwaukee County Zoo to revitalize and upgrade the entrance experience at the zoo, which includes the Humboldt Penguin exhibit; a $145,650 grant for Olbrich Botanical Gardens to support an accessibility capital project to make the infrastructure more accessible for visitors of all abilities; and a $3.5 million grant to the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau for its project to develop a $5.5 million public entertainment plaza, also known as the Elm Street Plaza, with the city of Wisconsin Dells.
Created and announced by Evers in August of 2021, the Tourism Capital Investment Grant Program is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and grants can be used to build, expand, or maintain buildings, travel-related infrastructure, or public attractions.
The grants awarded range from $29,000 to the maximum of $3.5 million, and due to significant interest in the program, additional funding was allocated to support more projects across the state.
“We are proud to support our critical tourism and entertainment industries with capital improvements and investments that would be hard to come by without additional support from the state,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld. “I know this investment will make a big difference for communities that rely on tourism dollars to thrive.”