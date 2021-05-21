The Sun Prairie City Council on May 18 approved several development-related items, ranging from a new Culver’s drive-thru lane to a new corporate headquarters facility in the Sun Prairie Business Park.
The development-related proposals that received the most discussion, however, dealt with a proposed precise implementation plan (PIP) to allow the construction of a 108-unit multi-family development at 2490 — 2520 Jenny Wren Trail.
Before that PIP was approved, alders also approved two other measures relating to the multi-family development:
• An ordinance approving an amendment to the City of Sun Prairie Comprehensive Plan to change the recommended future land use classification for approximately 7.1 acres of land located west of Jenny Wren Trail and east of State Highway 151, from “General Commercial” to “Neighborhood Mixed-Use”; and
• An ordinance approving an amendment to the Smith’s Crossing General Development Plan (GDP) to allow a change of use for approximately 7.1 acres of land located west of Jenny Wren Trail and east of State Highway 151 from “Office/Business Space” to “Attached Residential” and to create a new multi-family residential district.
Alders pulled all three items from the council’s Consent Agenda to discuss the number of covered parking spaces (44 garage stalls, according to City Planning Director Tim Semmann) and the quality of the development.
City Council President Steve Stocker said he didn’t want affordable housing to be known for lower quality development. But he was assured by Semmann that the development by Gorman & Co. complies with amended development standards that include a complementary color to other Smith’s Crossing developments.
“Gorman and Company and Veridian worked very well together on this partnership because the Smith’s Crossing neighborhood is very important to Veridian,” remarked District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie, who noted several neighborhood meetings before Veridian became involved in the process.
Alders approved all three items. After the vote, developer Gary Gorman said he’s worked with city staff in 25 communities in eight states and appreciated the level of professionalism exhibited by City of Sun Prairie Planning Division staff.
Quarra Stone headquarters OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, alders approved a Planned Development District General Development Plan (GDP) for Quarra Stone, LLC to construct a company headquarters with manufacturing and outdoor storage along the west side of the 1700 block of Columbus Street.
“I’m very excited about this proposal,” remarked Crombie in making the motion for the council to approve the GDP.
Quarra Stone will construct three to five buildings, including a 48,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility, in the Sun Prairie Business Park, in a campus-like setting that aims to take advantage of an existing tree line on the property which also includes the site is Quarra Stone’s stone block storage yard.
In contrast with other open-air industrial storage, Quarra’s stone yard will be a well-organized space containing unique and interesting blocks of raw stone and finished pieces. Given the weight of stone, most blocks and pieces tend to be fairly low to the ground (approximately 10 feet high or less). The yard is located on the flattest portion of the site so forklifts may safely move 50,000 lb. blocks of stone. The siting requirements result in the yard being located near Columbus Street on the plan.
Even with approval of the GDP, additional steps are needed before the development can take place, including:
• Annexation of property to the city;
• A certified survey map (CSM)/platting of lands to accommodate final overall site design and appropriate right-of-way dedication;
• Expansion of Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District #12 in the Sun Prairie Business Park; and
Final approval of a Development Agreement for the installation of public improvements.
South Thompson Road project approved
Acting on a recommendation from the Public Works Committee, the council approved a bid for the 2021 South Thompson Road Reconstruction, Blue Aster Boulevard and a Sun Prairie Utilities Pressure Relief Valve Installation Project.
A memo to the council from City Staff Engineer Tom Veith said five contractors submitted proposals with bids ranging from $2,463,276.77 to $2,621,214.17.
The low responsive bidder was determined to be Capital Underground, Inc. from Sun Prairie; the second low bid was Integrity Grading and Excavating, Inc at $2,550,985.93.
Alders awarded Capital Underground, Inc. the contract for $2,463,276.77 with budget amendments. Blue Aster is estimated to cost $353,000; the water pressure release valve $379,000, with the balance of $1.754 million being spent for the South Thompson Road reconstruction project.
Alders did not mention anything about a claim filed against the City of Sun Prairie by Steve Knaus, who alleges the construction project will hinder access to his Steve’s Wholesale and Weyauwega Cheese property which is located along South Thompson Road in the reconstruction project area. Knaus is seeking $10 million from the City of Sun Prairie.