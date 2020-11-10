During a week in which President Donald Trump has threatened lawsuits over complete ballot counting in several states, the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the League of Women Voters praised record turnout among the state’s voters.
Unofficially, Wisconsin’s voters cast 3,296,374 votes cast for president, the most ever in Wisconsin, smashing the record of 3,071,434 in 2012.
“I am so proud of Wisconsin’s voters, not just for the record numbers with which they participated in their democracy, but for the peaceful, civil way they did it in this extremely challenging year,” said Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. “There were very few problems reported at polling places, which is a credit to our voters and our local election officials.”
The state of Wisconsin has Election Day registration. This means that voters who may not have registered previously can register to vote at their polling place, increasing the number of voter registrations. Wolfe said that the number of paper registrations is reported as part of turnout by each of the local election officials. The law gives each of the 1,850 local election officials 45 days to enter the data into the statewide system, which then displays on the MyVote Wisconsin website (https://MyVote.wi.gov).
After the 45 days, WEC is required to post election statistics, like the number of Election Day registrations to the public. The local election officials are also now in the process of certifying the election at the municipal, county, and then state level. Part of that process is ensuring that every voter participation entered has a corresponding, valid voter registration.
The unofficial turnout percentage of Wisconsin’s 4,536,417 voting age population was 72.67%, which was not quite a record. The 2004 presidential election remains the high-water mark in terms of percentage turnout, because the voting age population was significantly lower.
Sun Prairie had 90 percent voter turnout — a new record for the city’s over turnout percentage — but it was also featured in The Epoch Times newspaper in two separate photos of poll workers counting ballots.
The largest photo, which appeared above the fold on the paper’s Opinion & Business section front page, appeared over this headline: “Election Hangs on How Votes Are Counted.”
Wisconsin has historically been among the top states in terms of voter turnout percentage.
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin (LWVWI), along with Election Protection partners in the Wisconsin Voting Rights Coalition, trained and received reports from 134 nonpartisan election observers at polling places and central count facilities across Wisconsin.
In total, LWVWI and the coalition partners were able to observe elections in more than 200 municipalities.
“The League has had its nonpartisan election observer program since 2010, and our observers play a critical role as our eyes and ears on Election Day,” said Eileen Newcomer, LWVWI voter education manager. “With our Election Protection partners, we are proud to have been able to observe the 2020 General Election at this scale, and ensure its integrity, especially with the record high number of absentee ballots.”
With votes still being counted, turnout in the 2020 presidential election has hit a 50-year high, exceeding the record set by the 2008 presidential election of Barack Obama.
As of Sunday, the tallied votes accounted for 62% of the eligible voting-age population in the U.S.
That’s a 0.4 percentage point increase so far over the rate hit in 2008, when the nation elected its first Black president.
The sheer number of votes also set records, although that’s a less remarkable milestone given the country’s growing population.
So far 148 million votes have been tallied, with Democrat Joe Biden winning more than 75 million — the highest number for a presidential candidate in history. Trump received more than 70 million — the highest total for a losing candidate.
An Associated Press analysis shows that some of the biggest turnout increases to date occurred in states that liberalized their mail-voting rules.
In two states where it was expanded significantly, Montana and Vermont, turnout rose by more than 10 percentage points and more than 9 percentage points, respectively, over the previous presidential election, enough to put the states into the top 10 increases.
Hawaii saw the biggest turnout increase, a more than 14 percentage point jump so far.
Texas, which did not expand mail voting but gave voters extra time to cast early ballots in person, saw a whopping more than 9 percentage point increase in turnout, moving from 50% to 59% of its citizen voting-age population going to the polls.
Many of the states with the biggest turnout increases — including Arizona, Texas and Georgia — were new battlegrounds in the presidential race, places where Democrats sought to mobilize new voters and shift Republican strongholds. Some analysts noted the number proved the efficacy of voter outreach and organization efforts.
—Associated Press contributed to this story
