The Sun Prairie Education Association (SPEA), the union representing Sun Prairie Area School District teachers, on March 17 announced its endorsement of Alwyn Foster and Bryn Horton for the Sun Prairie School Board.
SPEA said Foster “will bring a fresh perspective to the district. He comes with shared experiences that will lift up the voices of people in the Sun Prairie community while working to build connections and trust.
“We believe Mr. Foster’s big picture perspectives will move our school district forward in addressing inequities in our schools,” the endorsement reads.
SPEA also recommended Bryn Horton for School Board member for the Sun Prairie Area School District.
“We recognize and appreciate the work Mrs.Horton has done in her first term for the district,” the endorsement reads. “We hope for her to continue her work as a school board member.”
During the April 6 election, voters will choose from three candidates — Foster, Horton and Becky McCright — to fill two open seats on the board.
While Horton is seeking reelection to the board, Marilyn Ruffin is not seeking reelection.
LWVWI voter guide now available online
In order for Wisconsin voters to feel confident voting in the upcoming spring election on April 6, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin (LWVWI) recently published its personalized voter guide on VOTE411.org.
VOTE411 is a “one-stop-shop” for election-related information, where voters are able to easily navigate a comprehensive guide containing unbiased candidate information, as well as information on how to request an absentee ballot and details on upcoming candidate forums around the state.
With limited opportunities to learn about the candidates in person due to the ongoing pandemic, online voter guides like VOTE411 are especially important for voters making their plans to vote during this public health and economic crisis.
“On April 6, Wisconsin voters will be casting their ballots for those who will lead in our schools, hold judicial seats on circuit and appellate courts and advocate for our communities at the local level,” said Eileen Newcomer, LWVWI voter education manager. “That is why the League is committed to providing Wisconsin voters with essential election information at all levels of government.”
On the ballot are candidates for the state superintendent of public instruction, court of appeals judges in Districts I, II and III, circuit court judges and other nonpartisan local races.
The special primary elections for Wisconsin State Assembly District 89 and State Senate District 13 will also be covered in our guide.
In addition to VOTE411, voters can learn more about each position by visiting the LWVWI website, where there are informational fact sheets on the state superintendent, circuit court judges and court of appeals judges.
Wisconsin voters can access information about the upcoming election at vote411.org/ballot and election information in Spanish is available at vote411.org/es/ballot.
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is a grassroots, nonpartisan political organization that advocates for informed and active participation in government. There are 20 local Leagues in Wisconsin. More information at lwvwi.org.
Forums available on KSUN, ksun.tv
The Sun Prairie Media Center’s KSUN Public Access TV station is currently airing three candidate forums — two by the co-hosts of the KSUN program, “Talk of the Town,” and one co-hosted by SPMC Executive Director Jeff Robbins.
In the District 2 Aldermanic “Talk of the Town” forum, incumbent Bob Jokisch and challenger Bill Baker will be featured.
The Baker/Jokisch forum will be available on demand beginning March 8 and is currently airing on KSUN (check cable listings in the Sun Prairie Star for air dates and times) and online at ksun.tv.
In the Sun Prairie School Board “Talk of the Town” forum, candidates Alwyn Foster, Becky McCright, and incumbent Bryn Horton will be running for two available seats.
The Sun Prairie School Board forum will be available on demand beginning March 15 and is currently airing on KSUN (check cable listings in the Sun Prairie Star for air dates and times) and online at ksun.tv.
The Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) hosted a virtual candidate forum that included the candidates for District 2, the candidates for Sun Prairie School Board, as well as comments from candidates (such as Mayor Paul Esser) who are running unopposed.
The forum, currently airing on KSUN (check cable listings in the Sun Prairie Star for air dates and times) and online at ksun.tv., was moderated by Robbins and aired live on KSUN.
