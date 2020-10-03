The Sun Prairie Area School District will conduct an in-person Annual Meeting of Electors beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 in the Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St.
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder made the announcement at the Sept. 28 Sun Prairie School Board meeting. He said after conferring with the district’s attorney, the district will require electors to be present in person to vote during the annual meeting.
Schroeder also said that social distancing guidelines will be used to seat attendees at the meeting, and those in attendance are expected to comply with Public Health Madison Dane County COVID-19 health guidelines that include the use of face coverings or masks over the nose and mouth.
Among the agenda items are discussion of the interim strategic plan by Superintendent Brad Saron, introduction of board members and administration, election of chairperson for the meeting, a 2020-21 SPASD budget summary report presentation, public hearing and review of the budget. Electors will set the school-purpose property tax levy for the 2020-21 school year near the end of the annual meeting, as well as set the date for the next annual meeting.
The meeting will also be available online through a Zoom link, according to Schroeder.
Latinx Resolution approved
Despite some back-and-forth about the terminology used in the resolution, the Sun Prairie School Board approved a resolution in recognition of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month.
The resolution authored by Sun Prairie School Board Clerk Bryn Horton notes Sept. 15-Oct. 15 is Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month because of the Independence Days of five Latin American countries in 1821: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.
The resolution notes five percent of the Sun Prairie community and 9.7% of the Sun Prairie Area School District’s student body is Hispanic.
After some discussion about the term “latinx,” Schroeder said he would develop a system for vetting future resolutions before the board considers them.
The board unanimously approved the resolution, which was also made available in the meeting packet in Spanish (see the online version of this story for both resolutions).
Compensation plan OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from SPASD Director of Human Resources Chris Sadler, the board unanimously approved a new Administrative Support Exempt Compensation Framework that will cost about $23,100 if all employees achieve strategic goals.
Sadler wrote in his report to the board that the Administrative Support (Exempt) Compensation Framework has been a focus of the Administrative Support (Exempt) Compensation Committee since June. The proposed framework focused on the Administrative Support subgroup of “exempt” or “salaried” employees (there is also a subgroup of hourly staff whose compensation was updated in the spring of 2020).
The Administrative Support (Exempt) Compensation Framework links salary increases to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for base salary increases and takes into account strategic goals connected to specific student or department outcomes.
Sadler said the Administrative Support (Exempt) Compensation Framework is patterned after the Administrator Compensation Framework where an annual goal setting structure focused on building and district strategic plans is directly connected to a possible salary adjustment if an Administrative Support (Exempt) employee attained or made reasonable progress towards the goals that were collaboratively set with an employee and supervisor.
This component introduces an organizational/student growth and outcomes component into the framework.
“Updating the Administrative Support (Exempt) Compensation Framework is integral to accomplishing our Strategic Plan Workforce Focus Goal allowing us to stay competitive in average salary with surrounding districts that are of a similar size across the state and in Dane County,” Sadler wrote.
The proposed Administrative Support (Exempt) Compensation Framework is a result of collaborative work which began in June of 2020 between district administration, Administrative Support (Exempt) employees, and the School Board.
During the meeting, Sadler pointed out this employee group was the last one within the SPASD to receive an updated compensation framework.
“This is the last group,” remarked Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter. “We’re super-excited to have this done.”
Sadler said he is looking forward to getting the ball rolling wth a new cycle of compensation conversations. Board members said that includes coach and advisor compensation, which is already under way.
Waiver approved
Similar to the 2019-20 school year, the Sun Prairie School Board approved a waiver of required instructional hours for students; school attendance enforcement requirements and requirements to complete the Student Learning Objective (SLO) component of the Educator Effectiveness system for educators for the 2020-21 school year only due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The board held a brief public hearing but received no public input, then approved the waiver later during the Sept. 28 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.