Mayor Paul Esser has begun to deliver his annual State of the City (SOTC) address to the public. This is an important opportunity for all in the community to learn about significant highlights from the previous year and major plans for the future. Additionally, the Mayor uses this time to share his traditional budget breakdown as it relates to property owners’ tax bills and highlights the upcoming budget year. There will be several opportunities to participate.
Esser kicked off his first presentation on Talk of the Town with Chris Mertes and Don Hooser on Friday, Jan. 21 followed by the Optimist Club meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1. His next round of in-person presentations will occur at the following locations:
Breakfast Bunch -- Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 8 a.m. at the Colonial Club, 301 Blankenhim Lane;
Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce -- Thursday, Feb. 17 at 8:30 a.m. in the Community Room at the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive; and
Sun Prairie Rotary Club -- Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 a.m., also at the Colonial Club.
At the conclusion of the presentations, a Special State of the City: Community Conversations will air on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. on KSUN (channel 983 on Spectrum cable; channels 13 or 1013 on TDS Cable or online at ksun.tv).
The theme for this year is about building community and resiliency. For the third year in a row, there will be featured guests that respond to questions and share their own updates.
Guests include Kristin Grissom, Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Director; Scott Semroc, Sustainability Coordinator; and Alexander Brown, Transportation Coordinator. Joining the mayor to facilitate the conversations is Jake King, the city’s Communications and Diversity Strategist.
“I always look forward to these presentations as it’s a way to inform the community about where the city is at and the direction we plan to go in,” said Esser.