In a move that clearly upset Mayor Paul Esser, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission voted 5-3 twice on Oct. 27 to recommend city council denial of both a comprehensive plan amendment and a general development plan for Colorado Commons.
The commission two similar voted occurred during a special plan commission meeting that featured 42 written comment entries that included just seven comments in favor, and a letter from developer Ron Fedler of FC Land that explained the reason for the parcel’s designation in West Prairie Village.
Federal explained that he originally developed West Prairie Village with a former business partner.
“The land being considered for the Colorado Commons . . . was originally planned by me to be an institutional use or single family — not apartments, or I would have planned for it to be apartments, since this is what I do,” Fedler wrote. “This designation was reaffirmed multiple times over the years as part of the city’s Comprehensive Plan review and updates, which was most recently affirmed less than a year ago.
“I thought and still think today that an institutional use is [a] proper and correct usage for this land,” Fedler wrote. “While I have nothing against multi-family [uses], I think there needs to be a balance between commercial, institutional, single family and multi-family uses.
“It seems to see that we may be getting way out of balance,” wrote the developer, whose FC Land has entitlements to 660 apartments along West Main between Thompson Road and South Grand Avenue, “and we need places for private schools, daycare facilities and clinics which was my vision for this piece of land when I developed it and still is.”
Most opponents — residents of the nearby single family neighborhood — also opposed the proposed 284 unit apartment development.
“I can see no good outcome of putting up 3 and 4 story buildings right along Thomspon Road,” wrote Greenbriar Lane resident Scott Miller. “If you really think you need to shove more apartments in our area then the height should be 2 story max to keep with the current neighborhood look. These proposed building will do nothing for our area but create an unsightly view.
“Do you wonder how many of the nearby neighbors would have built or bought homes there had they known you would go back against the current zoning plan to allow these huge buildings?” Miller asked in his written comments to the commission. “We have numerous apartments already in our area and more planned in the future, I don’t feel this huge project is needed in this location. Please vote no on this and have them come back with something smaller that will work in our neighborhood if you really think more apartments are needed in this area.”
Two residents told the commission they would not have purchased their homes across the street from the proposed Colorado Commons apartment complex — and they said they were told by the city less than a month before the proposal was made public that the parcel was still zoned institutional and was not the site of an apartment development proposal.
Former school board member, Sun Prairie Education Foundation board member and Michigan Avenue resident Jim McCourt also stated his opposition to the proposal.
He said despite the adequate number of parking spaces, Colorado Commons residents would park on both sides of nearby streets — creating problems for emergency vehicle access, especially in the winter.
McCourt also objected to the three to four story height of the buildings, calling them an eyesore. “To say it’s not going to harm the homeowners living on this street is s ridiculous statement,” McCourt said, “because it will.”
The developer, Otto Gebhardt doing business as Skyview Apartments I LLC, sought two approval recommendations for the proposed apartment complex:
• A Comprehensive Plan amendment to change the recommended land use classification for approximately 9.54 acres of land located west of North Thompson Road and south of Colorado Avenue, from “Institutional and Utilities” to “High-Intensity Residential Overlay”; and
• A Planned Development District General Development Plan (GDP) to allow a 284-unit multi-family, multi-building residential development with underground parking and dedicated public park space on approximately 9.54 acres of land located west of North Thompson Road and south of Colorado Avenue.
Esser spoke in favor of both the plan amendment and the GDP. He criticized the comments claiming the apartment development would be unsafe, generate more traffic and invade homeowner privacy — calling them “scare” tactics.
The mayor questioned what would potentially develop there without the apartment development. “There’s not going to be a school that’s going to come into this parcel,” Esser told the commission meeting audience, watching on Zoom and on KSUN cable access TV.
One resident criticized the mayor for admonishing residents for their opposition. Amber Johnson said during the GDP consideration that residents should be encouraged to participate in their city government.
“The tone that I’ve kind of heard is more discouraging than encouraging for people to get involved,” remarked Johnson, a member of the West Prairie Village Homeowners Association. In her written comments to the commission, Johnson said it seemed the city government was not listening to its residents (read all comments with the online version of this article at sunprairiestar.com).
Plan Commissioners Barb Bailey and Analiese Eicher also expressed their support for both proposals.
But other commissioners were not as supportive.
“Basically, it’s a great proposal — just not here,” District 1 Alder Steve Stocker told the commission. Stocker said the commission was “breaking trust” with residents because of developer interest similar to another development previously designated for multi-family development that became commercial.
Commissioner and Sun Prairie School Board member Dave Hoekstra agreed with Stocker. He said he is fine with tweaking the comprehensive plan, but had a problem recommending approval of rezoning when neighborhoods are already in place. He said the residents invested in their homes with the faith that the property would develop according to the comprehensive plan.
“Changing the zoning with an existing neighborhood already in place is just not something I can go with,” Hoekstra said.
Both proposals received identical 5-3 votes recommending against city council approval, with only Esser, Bailey and Eicher voting to support them.
A clearly upset Esser chastised the commission after the final vote recommending against approval of the GDP.
“You may have noticed my tone, because I am incredibly disappointed,” Esser told the commission, adding that the parcel is “perfect” for apartments that would bring additional demand for transit.
Because of the Nov. 3 election, the council canceled its regularly scheduled council meeting, so the commission recommendations against the plan amendment and the Colorado Commons GDP will be taken up by the city council on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
