Sun Prairie alders on Tuesday July 20th rejected a budget amendment to spend $37,444 on new carpeting for the second floor at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building.
According to a report from City Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher, the city has budgeted for cubicle furniture replacement on the second floor of City Hall in 2021. The replacement is scheduled to occur in fall of this year, but carpet replacement on the second floor was planned in the Capitol Improvement Plan for 2025.
According to Schleicher’s memo, the carpet on the second floor has worn in the walkway areas and is showing wear at some seams.
“This wear is premature for its age. Replacing the carpet now, in advance of the cubicle furniture replacement would save cost as the existing furniture would already be removed, allowing for a quicker and easier installation,” Schleicher wrote in recommending the budget amendment be approved in the amount of $37,444 to fund the replacement of the carpet on the second floor of City Hall in 2021.
City Council President Steve Stocker asked about the possibility of installing laminate on the second floor.
Schleicher replied that laminate reflects sound, and carpet absorbs it. “We have not considered laminate for upstairs,” Schleicher added.
But District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs said he walked around the second floor and couldn’t detect any carpet wear that was significantly embarrassing to any city staffers.
Besides, he argued, if the public is not going to be in the office areas on the second floor anymore, what difference does it make? Jacobs argued that the carpet could wait another three years.
Alders voted 5-3 to approve the carpet replacement, but because it was a budget amendment, the item had to be approved by two-thirds of the council, or six alders, in order to move forward. The motion was defeated.
Proclamation presented
Sun Prairie High School varsity softball coach Jamie Olson dropped into the meeting via Zoom to virtually accept a proclamation presented by Mayor Paul Esser to the team (read the proclamation with the online version of this article at sunprairiestar.com).
Sun Prairie City Council President Steve Stocker requested the proclamation, citing the outstanding achievement of making it to the WIAA Division 1 Softball Championship at UW-Green Bay.
“We are so appreciative of your efforts along with your team and your coaches,” Stocker told Olson.
Olson thanked the mayor and council for the presentation, but deferred to the team members for their accomplishment. “They deserve all the recognition,” Olson said, “and I hope to have many more successful seasons.”
West Prairie Village GDP amended
Acting on a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, alders voted 6-2 to approve an amendment to the West Prairie Village General Development Plan (GDP).
The amendment adds indoor storage as a permitted use, to grant an additional right-in, right-out access along the north side of West Main Street between North Wildwood Street and North Thompson Road, and to modify allowable signage percentages for applicant-owned properties fronting West Main Street.
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens said she would not vote for it. “I don’t think it’s the right use in the right location,” she said, adding that storage facilities are usually located in a business park, not in the middle of the community, which she said West Prairie Village is rapidly becoming. “I am not in support of this . . . in that location.”
Developer Chad Fedler, pointing to the Colorado Commons development, said that “things change” in the more than two decades since the original proposal for West Prairie Village was approved. And he said Colorado Commons was not the original intent for the area it was being developed in, just as a storage facility was not contemplated.
But Fedler said he got to know Dan McCoy and his Discovery Storage operation, which is ready to open in Fitchburg in early August. Fedler said, like his company’s other residential and commercial developments, that he only wanted to bring another quality amenity to the community with Discovery Storage.
Only Stevens and District 4 Alder Tina Bohling voted against the amendment, which clears the way for the precise implementation plan for Discovery Storage to be presented. Community Development Director Scott Kugler explained the planning department is continuing to work with McCoy on archtitectural and signage features on the new building before it returns to the commission during a special meeting July 27.
Quarra Stone items approved
Acting on recommendations from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, alders approved two items relating to the proposed Quarra Stone development in the Sun Prairie Business Park: A resolution approving an amendment to the Project Plan and Boundaries for Tax Increment Finance District No. 12; and, a Petition for Direct Annexation of approximately 41.802 acres of land located north of Progress Way on the 1700 block of Columbus Street, from the Town of Bristol into the city.
Children’s Dental Center plan authorized
Acting on a plan commission approval recommendation, alders authorized the Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to allow for a single story, single tenant office building — Children’s Dental Center — to be constructed at 250 N. City Station Drive. The 10,000 sq. ft. building will be constructed on vacant land adjacent to the Grand on Main parking lot.
Get ready for Drums on Parade
Prairie Lanes, 430 Clarmar Drive, is already getting ready for Drum Corps International’s Drums on Parade, scheduled to take place beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday July 31, at the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
Prairie Lanes is hosting an overflow event from 3-6 p.m. that day, and sought approval of a city permit allowing outdoor dining in its parking lot as a way to accommodate the guests.
“I have been told to plan for anywhere between 200-300 people depending on the weather,” Prairie Lanes owner Ross Bussan wrote in a letter to the city asking for the outdoor dining permit.
The premises extension, allowed by the council’s extension of outdoor dining through October 20th of this year, means that Bussan may serve food in a portion of his parking lot for the special event, and with permission for other special events through the outdoor dining expiration.
Bussan said in the letter he plans to make alcoholic beverages available in the volleyball area adjacent to the parking lot, but does not plan to sell it in the parking lot itself. The area will be fenced and separated from the remainder of the parking lot.
According to the Drum Corps International website, the band line-up includes the Colt Cadets and the Colts from Dubuque Iowa; the Blue Stars from La Crosse; the Phantom Regiment from Rockford Ill., followed by the Madison Scouts and an encore performance by the Scouts to wrap up the evening at 9:20 p.m.
Advanced in-person tickets are available for purchase. For more information, log on to https://www.dci.org/events/2021-drums-on-parade.