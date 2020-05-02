During a press conference at the McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club in Sun Prairie, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County announced the distribution of donated masks and gloves, as well as meals to be provided to Dane County first responders and medical care providers.
In response to the ongoing challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County will distribute:
• More than 60,000 surgical masks for healthcare workers and first responders;
• 100,000 gloves and 25 food safety glove dispensers for food distribution centers and food pantries;
• 40 backpacks with school supplies for Sun Prairie students;
• Books donated by Madison Reading Project; and
• Meals for Sun Prairie first responders from Liliana’s.
The masks were donated by Metcalfe’s Market owner Tim Metcalfe for use by Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC), but because of ongoing needs in the community, BGCDC is donating some of the masks to organizations such as churches and community centers whose workers do not have access to personal protective equipment (PPE).
“If I were going to begin thanking Boys and Girls Club and the other participants for all the things they’ve done, my three minutes would be used up because there is so much that they are doing to make this community a better place,” remarked Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser, who introduced BGCDC President and CEO Michael Johnson.
“And I like to when . . . Boys and Girls Clubs are there for supporting kids, that’s what you think a Boys and Girls Club is doing,” Esser added. “But they’ve stepped up in that role. They’re not supporting only kids — they’re supporting the families, they’re supporting the rest of our community. And now they’re also supporting our first responders, our emergency medical people, fire and police. And those are the people that are so exposed in this, in this pandemic period of time.”
Johnson credited what BGCDC is able to do in the community to the fantastic fundraiser announced in March, which raised more than $2 million. “Over 1,000 folks from all over the country contributed to that fund and we were able to get those resources out into the streets with our partners, with United Way, Selfless Ambition and others,” Johnson said.
Johnson told the story of how Metcalfe saw him with underwear on his face, instead of a mask, on social media.
Metcalfe asked him where his mask was, and Johnson told him he didn’t have access to any, because all of them had already been given to people in the BGCDC organization who needed them more than he did.
“So I went to his office and he immediately committed to contributing 10,000 masks to support our local efforts here in Dane County and wanted to make sure that we got those out to our Boys and Girls Club members, to our staff and volunteers that are doing work out in the community,” Johnson said. “And so . . . he ordered those masks. He turned around and said, ‘I have a vendor that can work with Boys and Girls Club to get you additional masks.’ So today, I’m pleased to announce with the support of the Metcalfe family that we have ordered 65,000 masks that we’re going to distribute.”
Among the places getting the gloves are the African American Council of Churches, Lighthouse and the Lussier Community Center.
“And today we’re also announcing a partnership with AeroGlove who are donating 100,000 pairs of gloves and the technology for us to take to the following centers throughout Dane County,” Johnson said. “Today we’re delivering face masks and 100,000 gloves to the Sunshine Place, Shelter From the Storm, the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, the YMCA of Sun Prairie, Lussier Community Center, FEED kitchen — who has partnered with Boys and Girls Clubs to feed kids all throughout Dane County the day after the county pretty much shut down its operation, Second Harvest, Wilmar neighborhood center, Kennedy Heights Community Center, Bayview Community Center and Vera Court Community Center.”
Metcalfe deflected the generosity, saying the community owes more to BGCDC.
“Michael, I don’t think the community can thank the Boys and Girls Club enough for what you do and how much you care for the community,” Metcalfe said. “We are so proud to be associated with the Boys and Girls Club and with you, knowing that whatever donations that we put forward, that you’ll make sure that they get in the hands of the people that need them most. So, we really appreciate you and everything that you’re doing this community. Thank you very much.”
Tom McGrath from Hankscraft, makers of AeroGlove, explained the machines donated by the company allow users to put on a poly glove without ever having to touch the outside of it — avoiding the cross contamination when most people put a glove on one bare hand.
“We’re located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, and we want to do the best that we can for those who support our communities,” McGrath said.
“That’s how we got to Michael. We started looking at where we can go,” McGrath added. “When I had spoken to Michael, he fit every narrative that we wanted.”
Chef Dave Heide, from Liliana’s, thanked Johnson for the partnership.
“When Michael and I were chatting about what can we do to help get food out into the community, how can we get it to our first responders?” Heide asked. “And also how can we help out our restaurants too? I thought, what a great way to kind of all team up together to help them out. So every week we’ve got upwards of like three, four, sometimes five times we’re going out to either local fire departments, blood banks, hospitals, you name it — all sorts of first response places and and giving them warm, heart-healthy, delicious meals.”
Some of Heide’s Madison Originals partners include Patrick DePula from Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie.
“I just want to say a big thank you to Boys and Girls Club for helping out the restaurant community,” Heide said. “I know we’re all wondering what it’s going to look like on the other side of things and every little step that we can do really helps us out. So thank you to you guys, man, we appreciate it.”
Erin Eckberg from Dane County Mask Makers also announced BGCDC has agreed to act as a fiscal agent so that Dane County Mask Makers can accept donations for its masks.
Dane County Mask Makers is an affiliate program of the statewide Wisconsin-based Mask Warriors group of more than 6,000 volunteers who have been working diligently to provide local healthcare workers, community based programs, and individuals with hand-sewn cloth masks.
To date, the Dane County group has had over 100 requests for more than 9,000 masks.
“So far, we’ve been able to distribute 3,000 masks,” Eckberg told the group. “Meeting the rest of our need will be a community effort and we will need your help. You can donate your time by sewing, prepping materials or driving.
“You can donate materials found in your craft room or support a local business by buying new,” Eckberg said. “We have details on both options on our website, danecountymaskmakers.com.
“And now through the generosity of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, we are able to accept monetary donations,” Eckberg added.
Johnson said BGCDC has ordered another 50,000-plus masks that should be coming within the next couple of weeks. When the masks arrive, health care workers will get the first crack at receiving the donated masks.
“So if you are a nurse, if you work in an assisted living facility, if you work in a community center, all you have to do is when we announce the hours, bring your ID to the Boys and Girls Clubs. We will give you this instructional kit on how to use these masks and there’s 10 in a package. We’re also going to probably give some hand sanitizers away so as things come in, they’ll get these care packages,” Johnson said, holding up the mask kits.
BGCDC is a local not-for-profit youth development organization serving over 7,500 youth in 10 locations, including eight school-based sites and two traditional club sites including the McKenzie Family BGC at 232 Windsor St.
The clubs fuel kids with the inspiration to dream and teach them the skills to achieve when they’re most impressionable through quality programs in five core areas: character and leadership development; education and career development; health and life skills; the arts; and sports, fitness and recreation.
Learn more online at www.bgcdc.org .
