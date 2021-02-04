Joe Kott of Sun Prairie-based Alpha Electric this week responded to a Jan. 27 indictment on federal tax charges in federal court in Madison.
Kott, 42, of Sun Prairie, was charged by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin with 17 counts of failing to account for and pay over to the Internal Revenue Service all of the federal income taxes withheld and Social Security and Medicare taxes (“FICA taxes”) due to the United States, on behalf of Alpha Electric, LLC (“Alpha”) and its employees.
Kott was the owner and operator of Alpha, an electrical installation and services business.
The indictment alleges that Kott failed to file quarterly employment tax returns for Alpha, failed to pay FICA taxes withheld from wages of Alpha’s employees, and failed to pay the employer’s matching share of FICA Taxes. The 17 counts of the indictment allege that Kott failed to pay to the IRS a total of $377,855.24 in payroll taxes between 2014 and 2018.
Kott, who said he was not informed of the indictments before they were publicly announced last week, this week explained why he has not had any contact with the IRS about the debt.
“Recovery from dealing with a still open large embezzlement case from a trusted employee and losses on two large jobs from partial non-payment have been long and slow,” Kott said via email. “Last October, I was able to make final payment to the state of Wisconsin clearing up all back state taxes owed and just two weeks ago made final payment on a judgement relating to job materials.
“I’m hopeful,” Kott continued, “I can continue the same path and clear up the rest of this debt.”
Kott pointed to community service to many organizations about why Sun Prairie remains vital to him and his business.
“My Sun Prairie community is extremely important to me as most people know through my many years of service to so many local groups,” Kott said. “I have strong ties to my local church and cook dinner for 100 people every Wednesday for the Confirmation and youth group, along with serving on the board of Trustees on and off for almost 20 years.”
Kott has served on the board of directors as vice chair for the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce and is heavily involved in the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Fest each year, but resigned from his position last Thursday in the wake of the indictments.
“I was blessed to help Shelter from the Storm Ministries remodel their facility and continue to support them with maintenance of all their systems,” Kott added. “I’ve also donated my time and services for years to other local non-profits like the Sun Prairie Ice Arena, Habitat for Humanity, Sunshine Place, and many others.”
If convicted, Kott faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison on each count, or a total of 85 years. The charges against Kott are the result of an investigation by IRS Criminal Investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Graber is handling the prosecution.
