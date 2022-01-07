Downtown Sun Prairie businesses have been encouraged to apply for the city’s Façade Improvement Grant before the program ends with the closure of Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District #8 in 2023.
In a memo to downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District Board members, City Economic Development Director Taylor Brown encouraged businesses to apply for the grant, which has budgeted funding of $30,000 in the city’s 2022 budget.
The purpose of the FIG Program is to provide resources to help Downtown Sun Prairie businesses and building owners with their revitalization efforts through financial support for improvements and rehabilitation to the exterior of their buildings.
Resources available through the program include funds allocated from the TIF District 8, and are awarded on a limited term basis as a 50% reimbursement for project expenses with a maximum grant of $5,000.
According to materials distributed with Brown’s memo, FIG funds are only available for new projects, and must be approved prior to improvements being made.
Grantees must follow all laws and permitting processes for their projects, approval of FIG proposals does not constitute approval from permitting/inspecting agencies.
The FIG application will be reviewed by the BID’s Recruitment and Retention Committee, then sent to the BID Board with recommendations from the committee.
The BID Board will review the application, and make a recommendation for approval or denial of the request. If approved, it will then be reviewed by the Community Development Authority for final approval.
The City of Sun Prairie is responsible for administration of the FIG.
Funds will be distributed for projects only after itemized invoices and proof of payment are received by the City of Sun Prairie Economic Development Department at the completion of the project.
Projects must be completed within one year of grant application approval by the CDA. If the project is not complete within one year of CDA approval, the applicant must return to the CDA with a project update and review for potential reapplication.
The FIG program is intended to help finance high-quality improvements that will improve the appearance and character of Downtown Sun Prairie, but is not intended to finance routine repairs or maintenance that would be required under existing building codes or that does not contribute to the character of downtown.
Examples of routine repairs or maintenance include: gutters, tuck pointing brick, paint touch up, window frame painting, caulking and sealing of windows and doors. The FIG requires a four-page grant application that includes information about the applicant and the project to be undertaken, as well as which type of project it is.
“Façade improvements need to be above and beyond normal repair and upkeep of a building,” Brown wrote in her memo. “This would include additional signage, historic restoration of a façade, art features (i.e. murals), additional landscaping, and more. These improvements can be made to any exterior façade and to any level of the building. The application provides examples of additional work that may be funded.”
Brown urged business owners with questions to contact her office: “Do not wait if you’re interested in utilizing this program. If you have an idea or are considering a project, please reach out if you have questions.”
Contact Brown via email at business@cityofsunprairie.com or by phone at 608-825-0806.