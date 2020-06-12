Starting Monday June 15, Highway 151 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between East Bristol and Columbus in Dane and Columbia counties. Crews will paint three structures over 151:
• Highway V (Exit 111);
• Highway 73 (Exit 115); and
• Highway K/Western Avenue in Columbus.
The Highway 73 ramp to Highway 151 northbound will be closed starting Monday until mid-July; alternate routes will be required.
The bridge joints on the Highway V structure over 151 will also be replaced. The county highway is expected to be closed between the interchange ramps starting mid-July until mid-August. Drivers should follow the signed detour routes using the Highway VV (Exit 108) and Highway 73 (Exit 115) interchanges to bypass the closure.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead, anticipate delays and allow extra time if traveling in this area.
The work operations and closures are weather dependent and subject to change. The project is anticipated to be completed in late August.
More information on this project can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/us151-columbus/. Follow Southwest Region construction projects on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest, but alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving.
