With the ever-changing timeline of reopening due to COVID-19, the Sun Prairie Media Center has restructured its workshops to alleviate concerns and allow for the flexibility while still giving options for kids to get involved this summer.
Some classes have been revamped into a hybrid format, which includes meeting virtually with staff, projects that can be done from home and meeting in-person at the studio on other days.
Other changes include smaller class size minimums and adding an extra session of our popular movie-making workshop.
Prospective registrants are able to fiind detailed information on the changes and online registration at kids4.tv.
Individuals considering workshops should sign up now, because these workshops are designed for budding journalists, filmmakers and actors who want a fun and creative way to express themselves and fill up quickly.
Participants are introduced to media production in a fun, hands-on learning environment that is conveniently located at 1350 Linnerud Drive — in the same building as the public library. Courses are designed to inspire kids in a creative atmosphere to learn communication skills they can use for a lifetime.
Registration will close on June 19. Discounted rates for SPMC members are available. More information on memberships are available at sunprairiemediacenter.com. Classes include:
• FULL Adventures in Movie Making, Session 1, July 6-9.
• Hybrid, Adventures in Reporting, July 6-9.
• Adventures in Animation, July 13-16.
• Session 2, Adventures in Movie Making Session 2, July 13-16.
• Hybrid, Adventures in Photography. Meets July 22-25.
• Adventures in Music Videos, July 20-23.
• Adventures in Live Television, July 24.
• Adventures in Internet Videos, July 27-30.
• Adventures in Podcasting, July 27-28.
• Adventures in Mobile Filmmaking, July 29-20.
SPMC wants to reassure you that refunds for the summer workshop fees will be honored before the registration deadline of June 19. Questions about the workshops can be directed by e-mail to Mara at mtrusty@cityofsunprairie.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.