Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, is now accepting applications for its General Use Grant Program. With $10,000 available per organization each year, the grant application is open until Dec. 4, 2020.
General Use Grants are used to fund programs and organizations whose work aligns with Compeer Financial’s mission of enriching agriculture and rural America.
Applications will be evaluated based on their alignment with this mission, as well as one of the following focus areas:
• Education: educating young, beginning or future farmers.
• Environment: maintaining or improving the quality of the rural environment.
• Technology: supporting the advancement and use of technology for the benefit of farmers and rural communities.
• Quality of life: programs or initiatives that enhance the quality of life for farmers and rural communities.
To date, the General Use Grant Program has awarded more than $1 million to 195 different groups in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, directly impacting the lives of nearly 1.2 million people.
Applicants located in Compeer Financial’s 144-county territory will be eligible to apply for up to $10,000 per year for project or program support, technical assistance, general operating support or equipment. For more information visit Compeer.com/giving-back.
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, structured to support Compeer Financial’s mission to enrich agriculture and rural America; more information about opportunities available through the fund can be found at Compeer.com/giving-back.
Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $23.4 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Based in the Upper Midwest, Compeer Financial has a Sun Prairie office located at 2600 Jenny Wren Trail in the Smith’s Crossing Neighborhood; learn more at https://www.compeer.com/.
