Drive-in family movies in downtown Sun Prairie could be the big draw after some of downtown Sun Prairie’s biggest summer events were called off.
The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID) voted last week to cancel the Artful Wine Walk, the Fall Beer Taste, and the Streets of Sun Prairie events.
The plan is to bring in drive-in movie events to downtown Sun Prairie to replace the popular summer BID events. The drive-in concept is popular during the pandemic with Concerts on the Square and Madison Mallards taking to the trend
BID & Tourism Manager Colleen Burke said budget concerns—the expenditures were greater than the anticipated revenue—and keeping within COVID-19 recommendations—played a role in the BID events’ cancellations.
The BID Board voted to cancel the events at its June 4 virtual meeting.
“It is a shame that we have to cancel these events but it’s the right thing to do because of the situation,” said. Dan Callies, Business Improvement District Board chairman.
BID plans to partner with Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to contract with Green Bay-based FunFlicks to show movies on inflatable screens in downtown Sun Prairie this summer. Burke said dates and locations are expected to be finalized later this month.
Sponsors of the now-canceled summer BID events—Bank of Sun Prairie, Beans ‘n Cream, and Faded Roots—all wanted their contributions to go to promote downtown Sun Prairie this year rather than carry over to next year’s budget.
Burke said the drive-in movie events could be a great way to get people downtown and businesses could offer picnic package meals and beverages for participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.