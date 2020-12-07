A Sun Prairie High School student charged with sexually assaulting his football teammate during a sleepover has pleaded guilty but will not face sentencing in felony charges as part of a plea agreement.
Ryan J. Fulton, then age 17, was charged as part of the Aug. 24, 2019 incident where Fulton and two 16-year old teammates sexually assault another teammate during a sleepover at one of the teen’s Town of Bristol home.
Under a plea agreement, Fulton pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charges of battery and 4th-degree sexual assault and the felony charges of second-degree sexual assault and child sexual exploitation-video were dismissed.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Ellen Berz accepted Fulton’s plea during the Dec. 2 Dane County Circuit Court plea hearing but withheld adjudication and referred Fulton to the First Offenders Program.
During the plea hearing, the victim’s parents asked Berz to deny Fulton’s plea to the lesser charges, saying that the judicial system was letting her son down.
“I cannot believe that we live in a society where my son is sexually assaulted, basically raped, and it’s a misdemeanor,” the victim’s mom said during the Dec. 2 plea hearing held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The victim’s mom also read a statement from her son telling how he has felt anger, sadness, anxiety, and stress since the assault. The victim wrote that Fulton has lost nothing while he has been traumatized by the judicial system and has had to switch schools. The victim said he has lost friends and also missed out on a $25,000 scholarship.
“Ryan is a monster for what he did to me,” the victim wrote, “He should be labeled as a sexual predator and punished for his crime.”
If Fulton doesn’t successfully complete the First Offenders Program, Berz warned Fulton that he will be back in court. Fulton’s bond conditions remain the same, with Berz ordering him not to have contact with the victim. He also cannot have contact with the co-defendants outside of school and school activities.
The two other teens were charged as juveniles in the Aug. 24, 2019 sexual assault incident with records sealed on the outcome.
Fulton and one of the other teens tackled the victim down on an air mattress, according to the criminal complaint. The victim reported that Fulton did a “Takashi” maneuver on him— pushing four fingers into his rectum while one of the other teens videotaped it and posted it on Snapchat.
The victim told a Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center forensic interviewer that he felt a lot of pain during the incident like he was being stabbed and yelled hard. He said he had to fight to get Fulton and one of the teens off him during the incident.
The juvenile reported that Fulton had him in a chokehold and that he couldn’t breathe. He told investigators that he was scared that they were going to do it again because Fulton said, “are you ready to be jumped again?”
The juvenile told investigators that the “Takashi” move was going on last school year and that males were going after each other but that was not like what happened to him. The teen told investigators that the football coach put an end to “Takashi” last year and it has not been a problem at school since, according to the criminal complaint.
Fulton’s lawyer, Lester Pines, said at the Dec. 2 plea hearing that there was “overwhelming” evidence that Fulton should not have been charged with a felony sexual assault. He said that the medical expert that was hired by the defense found no intrusion of the anal opening of the victim.
Berz, responding to the victim’s parent’s request to not accept the plea, said it was common with juvenile first-time felony offenders to have charges reduced to misdemeanors. She said the research has shown that the frontal lobe in the brain of teens is not fully developed, which controls judgment and impulse control. Because of that, she said behavior that happens during that time may not happen again.
She also told the victim’s parents that sentencing Fulton to jail and prison was also not appropriate for the court.
“There is nothing that I can do that will take away the pain experienced by your son,” Judge Berz said. “I could send Ryan Fulton away for 20 years and that would not make it better.”
She said the court followed the law in accepting the plea.
“This is not a place for healing, it really isn’t, it is a place for justice,” Berz said.
Fulton read a brief statement at the end of the hearing saying that he was very sorry for the emotional and physical pain that he has caused the victim and his family.
