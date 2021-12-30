The Sun Prairie Area School District has hired Felix Giboney IV and Kyree Brooks as Deans of Students at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School.
Giboney has experience working with elementary, middle, and high school students to manage and overcome trauma, identify leadership skills, navigate systems, and uncover their personal, academic, and career goals. His orientation toward solutions and emphasis on “doing it together” makes him effective and transformative.
Giboney has a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Behavior and Leadership and a master’s degree in Social Innovation and Sustainability from Edgewood College.
“I am confident my passion, skills, and knowledge for youth development will allow me to make a difference in the lives of Cardinal Height students,” said Giboney.
“We are excited to have Mr. Giboney join the Cardinal Heights community,” said Cardinal Heights Principal Sarah PrankeKlang. “He displays a high level of compassion for students and really wants to help students succeed.”
Brooks previously served as Coordinator of Student Engagement and Positive Behavior Coordinator in the Madison Metropolitan School District. In this role he focused on improving the school’s culture and climate, recognizing student and staff achievement, amplifying student voices, and communicating with caregivers. He also coached Varsity football and served as an Athletics Liaison.
Outside of work Brooks serves as the Advocacy Chair for the Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals. In this role, he advocates for human rights and voting in his community. He also is the Scholarship Chair of the Mu Eta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc, where he runs a scholarship foundation for students anticipating pursuing a degree from a four-year accredited institution after high school.
Brooks has a bachelor’s degree in Human Health and Performance from UW-Whitewater and a master’s degree in Rehabilitation Psychology and Special Education from the UW-Madison.
“I am proud to join a strong community that is growing and want to help make a difference to the future of our students and education,” said Brooks.
“We are excited to have Mr. Brooks join the Cardinal Heights community,” said Cardinal Heights Principal Sarah PrankeKlang. “He is a team player and I am confident he will help students succeed socially and emotionally.”
Giboney began his work as Dean of Students on Nov. 29, while Brooks began his work as Dean of Students on Nov. 30.