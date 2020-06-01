City staff engineer Clint Christenson said water will be the main improvement in the Buena Vista Drive-Beech Court street project for the week of June 1.
The contractor will be installing water main on Buena Vista Drive between Audley and Bird Street this week.
The contractor will also continue installing new water services.
The contractor should give residents notice as to when their service will be switched over to the new water main.
Individuals with questions may contact Christenson by phone at 608-825-1170.
