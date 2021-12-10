The Sun Prairie Area School District will experience a loss of 29 students in the fall of 2022-23, according to projections by the UW Applied Population Lab and a statement made by Director of Business & Finance Phil Frei during the Dec. 6 Sun Prairie School Board meeting.
Board members did not react well to the news, and Frei mentioned the third consecutive year of fewer students means the district is now a declining district in terms of student population because of the three year average in student enrollment.
The report stated SPASD PK-12 enrollment has increased overall in the past 10 years, from 7,384 students in the 2012-13 school year to 8,356 students in 2021-22 — an increase of 972 students, or a 13.2% increase in the number of students attending SPASD schools. That compares to an 18.9% increase in population among municipalities located within the SPASD.
Findings
Sarah Kemp from the UWAPL presented her findings to the board in a screencast (viewable now in the Videos section at sunpriariestar.com) with her findings.
Although the districtwide enrollment for the current 2021-22 school year is 8,356 students, Kemp’s report takes into consideration past enrollment, current and projected births, and overall trends in population and housing to determine future student growth.
“Overall,” Kemp wrote in the report, “the district area population has increased more than Dane County or the State of Wisconsin.”
Among the findings listed in the report’s executive summary:
During the last five years, the SPASD has experienced an increase in enrollment in grades 9-12 while grades 6-8 have remained the same. The elementary school enrollment has decreased.
Overall, long-term trends in births and kindergarten classes have been steady while recent trends in births and kindergarten classes show decline. Single-family home construction has averaged 220 new homes annually during the last five years.
All four models project PK-12 enrollment to slightly decrease, averaging a 1.4% decline, in the next five years. The Three-Year Trend model projects the greatest decline in enrollment, while the Five-Year Trend model projects the least amount of decrease.
Elementary school enrollment (-1.3%) is likely to see enrollment decreases in the near term, while middle school enrollment (+1.1%) will grow modestly over the next five years. High school enrollment will increase for two years then decrease with an average decline of 3.5% in five years.
Board reaction
Both Kemp and Frei pointed out that births overall — both statewide and in the district — are down, and that the district should expect a smaller number of kindergarten enrollments as a result. The report found PK-12 enrollment will decrease over time. The report’s Kindergarten Trend model projected enrollment will decrease from 8,356 students in 2021-22 to 8,252 students in 2026-27 or decreasing by 1.2%.
In the report, Kemp said examining trends in recent housing development can help to explain how in-migration into the SPASD might be affecting school enrollment.
“If the number of housing starts in the district area is expected to be reasonably consistent for the next several years, then we assume that in-migration of school-age children will also remain relatively consistent,” Kemp wrote. “If the number of housing starts is expected to increase significantly above and beyond recent levels, in-migration may play an increasing role in school district enrollment.”
Using figures in the report, Board Treasurer Dave Hoekstra questioned the steep decline in student population projections during the past decade. He also asked for the number of school-aged children residing within the SPASD but who are not attending SPASD schools.
“I think we see several things happening at the same time,” remarked SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron. He said vouchers and school choice are combining with parent reluctance to send their kids back into packed schools and possibly contract COVID-19, or one of its two highly contagious variants, Omicron and Delta.
At the same time, Saron pointed out, kids are having trouble adjusting back into regular socialization and daily face-to-face instruction. But Hoekstra insisted that the free market of education demands that SPASD not only approach the parents residing within SPASD whose children do not attend school at SPASD, but to find out why, and then make adjustments to get those students back.
Although Frei will be used a loss of 29 students for budget planning parameters, the UWAPL November 2021 report projects the District’s PK-12 enrollment to decrease by 173 students by the 2031-32 school year.
Board member Caren Diedrich wanted to know if the loss of students would be permanent in the SPASD.
“It varies from district to district, but a district will cycle,” Kemp told the board.
Board members took no action on the report because it was for information only.