The City of Sun Prairie recently provided updates about the progress of the Miller-Trapp and Cliff street reconstruction projects.
Staff Engineer Clint Christenson provided this information about both projects this week:
• Miller-Trapp -- As of June 28, the contractor will finish all underground this week and will continue with concrete removals through Wednesday. The contractor will then begin stripping topsoil.
Next week the contractor is scheduled to begin cutting the street to sub-grade and placing crushed aggregate base course.
• Cliff Street -- As of June 28, the contractor has pulverized the existing asphalt pavement, which will be shaped and rolled to be used as the working surface for underground utility work. The contractor also plans to do tree removals June 28.
Underground utility work will begin next Tuesday, July 6.
The street will remain open to local traffic.
Individuals with questions about the projects may contact Christenson by email at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com