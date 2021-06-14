Sun Prairie High School seniors returned to in-person graduation on Friday, June 11 after more than a year in a pandemic celebrating in grand style inside the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
In a year of Zoom, virtual learning and social distancing, it was the first time some seniors were face-to-face in a school year disrupted by COVID-19.
“After being separated for the majority of the year, I am so glad to finally be sharing this milestone moment with every single one of you,” said Class of 2021 speaker Megan Vanderbloemen.
It was a senior year that was almost stripped from the Class of 2021, Vanderbloemen said, remembering their junior year ending with no prom, no signing of yearbooks and not being able to say goodbye to friends and teachers in person.
But now it was a time to celebrate, after coming through a storm.
“Now we could either stand there and let it ravage us, or we could do something,” Vanderbloemen said. “We are the Cardinals. We are Sun Prairie. We are the future. We have our own personal experiences, opinions and beliefs. But we can take those things, we can take who we are, and who we are meant to be, and go make good in the world.”
“I see hope for change, hope for a better world that is created by us. When I look into the future, it elates me to know that my classmates, friends and peers will be making a difference.”
The June 11 commencement ceremony was the first live non-sporting event at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. As COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ending on June 2, the Sun Prairie Area School District had the go-ahead to have an in-person event, with the majority going mask-less with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout for adults and teens going strong.
With thunderstorms passing through earlier in the afternoon, district crews cleared off bleacher seats, chairs and the graduation stage so the ceremony could go on. Officials delayed the start of the ceremony by one hour because of the rain.
Seniors took the water puddles in stride as they walked up on stage to get their diplomas and ivory rose.
The Class of 2021 motto celebrated a zen appreciation of mindfulness: “what lies behind us and what lies ahead of us are tiny matters compared to what lives inside of us.”
Senior Devin Ruplinger encouraged his classmates to make lemon water when life gives you a lemon and cherish the good things in life and not have regrets of the past and don’t worry about the future.
“When you’re laying in your dorm room late at night scared to death that you won’t go through this final exam, remember that one misstep or a few turns in the road does not define who we are,” Ruplinger said.
Friends and family of the seniors waved signs, held balloons or shook noisemakers as their grad were handed their diplomas. Loud cheers were given to seniors who did impromptu flips on stage.
Julia Knudten congratulated her fellow classmates, as the last senior was given their diploma.
“We have worked hard, we have grown from the past, and we have grown into greatness,” Knudten said. “You deserve your moment. Until the next one, congratulations.”