Sun Prairie High School recently announced updated prom and graduation plans, both of which involve Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
Graduation
An email sent April 2 from SPHS Principal Keith Nerby outlined graduation potential scenarios.
“At this time, we are looking at holding graduation outdoors at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field on Friday, June 11, with a rain date on Saturday, June 12,” Nerby wrote. “We hope to hold one graduation for all seniors, however we recognize that this may not be possible. In the event that we need to hold two or more ‘smaller’ graduations, we would look at holding multiple graduations on Saturday several hours apart.
Because graduation planning requires significant time, Nerby wrote that he will need to make a final decision in May about one large graduation or several smaller graduations.
“Once a decision is made, and even if that decision is to hold two or more smaller graduation ceremonies, that decision will stand even if public health orders loosen afterwards,” Nerby wrote. “This is due to the time and planning necessary to coordinate a single, large event. We know this may not be ideal, but we are excited to be looking at offering an in-person graduation for our Class of 2021 and giving them the recognition they so deserve. We appreciate your support as we work out all of the details and logistics that are needed to put this event together.”
More information will be sent to parents in the near future as SPHS finalizes times and the number of tickets graduates will receive.
“We want to be honest and transparent that, with this option, we will need to limit the number of in-person guests that can be present,” Nerby added.
The graduation will be shown live on the KSUN website at sun.tv, and on local cable system channels 983 (Spectrum) and 13 or 1013 (TDS).
“Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we work out all of the details to ensure we are able to celebrate and honor our senior class this year,” Nerby concluded. “Please know that as we plan for the end of the year celebrations, we will always focus on our students first. As always, please reach out with any questions or thoughts.”
Prom
An email from Nerby along with Athletics and Activities Director Eric Nee, and junior class advisors Jennifer Josheff and Melanie Foster, said that a typical prom at Monona Terrace would “not be possible” under current social distancing guidelines.
Instead of a traditional prom, junior and senior Sun Prairie High School students will have the opportunity to attend a movie night on the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
“This will occur (weather permitting) on the original Prom date of May 1, 2021,” the email reads. More detailed information will be coming soon. Because of the recommended gathering limits, only Sun Prairie High School junior and senior students are able to attend.
“We are also partnering with local businesses to offer Prom Dinner specials and hold a raffle for students to win awesome prizes,” the email reads. “We know this is not what everyone envisions or desires for their Prom, but we want to create an event where students can come and spend time together. And what better place than at our new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field?”
“We will have opportunities for picture taking and the Prom Planning Committee is continuing to work out all the details. More information will be coming out to our Juniors and Seniors in the coming weeks with specific details about times and what the movie will be.”
For more information about prom or graduation plans, call SPHS at 608-834-6700.
