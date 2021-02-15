Answering to a drastic shortage of sober living homes for men in the Dane County area, Tellurian has just opened Jeremy’s Place located on Madison’s east side. The home is named in honor of Jeremy Likwarz, who lost his battle with mental health and Substance Use Disorder (SUD) in 2018.
Jeremy’s Mother, Patti Likwarz, has been a driving force behind Speak Up for Jeremy, an organization she founded with a mission to help families tell their stories, educate the public, support other families that may be struggling with addiction, and help end the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction. She reached out to Tellurian CEO Kevin Florek after her son’s passing, and together they created the plans and capital campaign for Jeremy’s Place.
“Our community has been extremely short on sober living opportunities,” said Florek, who is also a member of the Sunshine Place Board of Directors.
“Especially at a time when our country is seeing addiction rates skyrocket, we are extremely excited and proud to be able to open Jeremy’s Place in Dane County,” Florek said. “We are so grateful to Patti for her enthusiasm and bravery with this project, as she has helped build this program that will help so many men for years to come.”
“Jeremy was known for helping others even though he struggled with his own mental health and addiction. As his mother, I knew I had to do something to offer hope to others, as Jeremy would have done, so other families would not have to go through the pain I went through. Substance use disorder is a family disease, it affects everyone in the family. This project has been very emotional for me,” Likwarz explained.
“But this house will help men get the chance to start life over,” Likwarz added. “A program like this one would have been a huge help to my son and our family.”
Jeremy’s Place not only provides a safe sober living environment, but also allows residents to receive Tellurian’s wrap around services, to increase the likelihood of continued sobriety.
“We know that for most people with Substance Use Disorder, a 30-day treatment program is just not enough,” Florek added. “When people return to their old environments after just 30 days, often there are still triggers that bring up negative habits. The more time in a sober living environment, the better the chances for long-term sobriety.”
Tellurian has a sober living home for women, Chandra’s House of Hope, that was opened in 2018.
Jeremy’s Place follows the business model for that successful program. Men who have successfully completed a 30-day treatment program are eligible and invited to apply for enrollment in Jeremy’s Place.
Since 1971, Tellurian has provided a continuum of innovative services to those struggling with mental health, substance use, and homelessness. Tellurian’s staff of more than 200 employees provides treatment and support in more than 20 programs serving over 8,000 individuals throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest each year.
For more information about Jeremy’s Place, visit Tellurian.org.
