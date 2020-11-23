World Dairy Expo recently announced the launch of its new podcast, The Dairy Show.
Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and online at worlddairyexpo.com, new episodes of The Dairy Show are added on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
Expo’s podcast features a new guest during every episode discussing topics related to the dairy industry.
“Without the global dairy industry gathering in Madison, Wisconsin for World Dairy Expo 2020, we wanted to give people a place to still gather, just digitally,” said Katie Schmitt, WDE Communications Manager and host of The Dairy Show.
“The Dairy Show is focused on discussing topics ranging from cows to the colored shavings to cutting-edge technology while introducing a new guest during each episode to provide unique perspectives,” Schmitt added.
To date, The Dairy Show has published four episodes discussing the founding of World Dairy Expo, understanding milk markets, the connection between commercial dairying and the Showring, and how one young dairy producer has diversified her operation using cheese. Future episodes will explore more facets of the dairy industry year-round.
Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle with crowds of more than 62,000 people, from nearly 100 countries, in Madison. The 54th annual event, set for Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2021, will take place at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.
