MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials reported 5,771 new coronavirus cases, a new record, and 52 more deaths on Tuesday, along with a testing positivity rate tracking ever higher.
Hospitalizations rose by 247 in the state, which for weeks has ranked one of the nation's worst hot spots for the virus. The state's daily average of new cases has risen by 44 percent over the past two weeks, making it fourth-worst in the country for new cases per capita, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins.
The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Wisconsin has risen over the past two weeks to 14.72% as of Monday.
Wisconsin has seen 2,102 deaths from the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.