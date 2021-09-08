The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is alerting motorists to traffic delays that will occur between Sun Prairie and Marshall on Thursday, Sept. 9.
The Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert planned at the Statz Bros. Farm, located at 5875 Hwy. VV in the Town of Sun Prairie, will greatly increase traffic starting at approximately 2 p.m., through 1 a.m. on Sept. 10.
Main roads to avoid would are State Highway 19, as well as county highways N and T.
Dane County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer advised motorists to plan accordingly and use alternative routes if not attending the concert.
"If you do need to drive in this area, please use caution, patience and watch for message boards and law enforcement directing traffic," Schaffer added.
Due to ordinances approved by the Sun Prairie Town Board, parking will not be allowed along the roadways surrounding the Statz Bros. Farm.
The Sheriff’s Office also reminds those traveling to and from the concert to designate a sober driver.