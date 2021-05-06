The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department will conduct a public input meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 at the Smith’s Crossing Community Park gazebo for a new park shelter project.
The SPPRF Department has kicked off the design project for the future shelter and restroom facility at Smith’s Crossing Community Park, located at 2298 Yellow Daisy Lane. The city is working with consulting firm, CBS Squared, which the city also contracted with in 2019 for the Sheehan Park Master Plan.
The Smith’s Crossing Community Park shelter and restroom design project began in late April and is anticipated to have a final design completed by early fall of 2021.
City staff and the project design team are seeking resident input to help guide the design process. SPPRF Director, Kristin Grissom is encouraging residents to participate in the planning process.
“Public input will be a heavy driver in the design of this shelter and restroom facility,” Grissom said. “SPPRF prides itself on genuinely listening to residents and valuing their input to shape the future of our park system based on the needs and wants of the residents who will ultimately be the ones using these amenities.”
In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be moved to the gym inside Creekside Elementary School, 1251 O’Keeffe Ave.
Individuals with questions may call the SPPRF Department at 608-837-3449 or e-mail rec@cityofsunprairie.com .
